Chad E. Coben Appointed To Constellis Board Of Directors
"Chad's leadership experience and business operations insights will bring a valuable perspective to our Board as we pursue new technology-focused opportunities for growth and focus on program performance," said Terry Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Constellis. "His appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to partner with proven professionals to accelerate the delivery of mission-critical services to clients around the world."
About Constellis
Constellis provides advanced training, risk management, and comprehensive security solutions to safeguard people and infrastructure. Operating globally and based in Herndon, Virginia, our employees bring unparalleled dedication and passion for creating a safer world while upholding the highest standards of compliance, quality, and integrity. Constellis' solutions include logistics and life support, technical services, contingency operations, UAV and counter UAV services, facilities support, K-9, emergency response, fleet maintenance, construction, background investigations, and tailored unique capabilities to support a wide variety of mission requirements. At Constellis, our number one priority is securing customers' success.
