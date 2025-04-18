North Miami Criminal Defense Law Firm Launches $1,000 Scholarship For Cancer Survivors
About The Hoffman Firm
Attorney Evan Hoffman has been practicing law in the state of Florida since 1998. With previous experience as an Assistant State Prosecutor, Mr. Hoffman now provides valuable legal guidance to clients facing state and federal criminal charges. Clients throughout Miami-Dade County and Broward County turn to The Hoffman Firm when facing charges related to violent crimes, drug crimes, weapons crimes, white collar crimes, sex crimes, and many other offenses.
The firm is experienced in handling bench warrants, appeals, juvenile cases, and other unique circumstances. Most importantly, Attorney Hoffman is passionate about advocating for the rights of his clients, and he works diligently to protect their rights and seek justice on their behalf.
