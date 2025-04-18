Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
North Miami Criminal Defense Law Firm Launches $1,000 Scholarship For Cancer Survivors


2025-04-18 11:46:29
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This scholarship offers funding to college students who are currently fighting cancer, have previously fought cancer, or have an immediate family member who has struggled with cancer. We know that pursuing educational goals in light of a cancer diagnosis may not seem like a high priority, and we hope to celebrate students who continue to chase their goals despite what they have been through. Through the Conquering Cancer Scholarship, we hope to lessen the burden of educational expenses for these students. Eligible students must be enrolled or planning to enroll in an undergraduate or graduate program within the United States for the Fall 2025 semester.

If you are interested in learning more about how to apply for this scholarship, visit .

About The Hoffman Firm

Attorney Evan Hoffman has been practicing law in the state of Florida since 1998. With previous experience as an Assistant State Prosecutor, Mr. Hoffman now provides valuable legal guidance to clients facing state and federal criminal charges. Clients throughout Miami-Dade County and Broward County turn to The Hoffman Firm when facing charges related to violent crimes, drug crimes, weapons crimes, white collar crimes, sex crimes, and many other offenses.

The firm is experienced in handling bench warrants, appeals, juvenile cases, and other unique circumstances. Most importantly, Attorney Hoffman is passionate about advocating for the rights of his clients, and he works diligently to protect their rights and seek justice on their behalf.

To learn more about The Hoffman Firm, visit . Call 305-249-0090 to arrange a confidential consultation.

