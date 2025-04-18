Roswell, Georgia's, Premier Dental Clinic, Roswell Complete Dentistry, Is Now Offering Complimentary 3D Intraoral Scans For New Patients

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Roswell Complete Dentistry is equipped with advanced dental technology, including digital X-rays, intraoral scanners, and laser dentistry, ensuring precise and efficient treatments. The clinic also offers sedation dentistry options to enhance patient comfort during procedures, accommodating those with dental anxiety or complex treatment needs. Their team is dedicated to understanding each patient's unique needs and providing personalized care in a welcoming, stress-free environment.

Patients choose Roswell Complete Dentistry for their expertise, advanced technology, and commitment to delivering care beyond expectations, earning them numerous five-star reviews for its outstanding service and results. New patients are encouraged to take advantage of this complimentary 3D intraoral scanning offer and experience the Roswell Complete Dentistry difference. The clinic accepts most major PPO insurance plans and offers flexible payment options, ensuring exceptional dental care is accessible to all.

"By introducing complimentary 3D intraoral scans for new patients, we are enhancing our ability to provide precise, tailored care while maintaining the comfort and excellence that our patients trust and deserve," says Dr. Liudmila Poznyak.

More about Roswell Complete Dentistry:

Dr. Liudmila Poznyak is from Belarus and graduated from Minsk State Medical Institute in 1994. Upon completing her degree, Dr. Mila began practicing at a private practice in Moscow, Russia. In her 20-year career there, she gained experience in endodontics and cosmetic dentistry. After moving to the United States, Dr. Mila graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry in 2019. At UAB, Dr. Mila was part of the Periodontic Selective Program, in which she received extensive training on implant placement, soft tissue graft surgery and assisting periodontal surgeries. Now, Dr. Mila specializes in restorative dentistry, including endodontics, implant restorations, extractions and Invisalign at the Silver Tier level. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 404-595-1840 or visit .

