Provista Partners With Coral To Drive Pharmacy And Infusion Cost Optimization Through Strategic Aggregation And Technology Enablement

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Through the agreement, Coral will leverage Vizient's industry-leading contract catalog for enhanced savings on pharmaceutical purchases for independent infusion providers.

"Community providers need more than just a contract-they need support across procurement, administration, and reimbursement," said Jeremy Moskow, president of Coral. "Vizient brings unmatched scale and credibility in the marketplace, and through Provista, we're empowering infusion providers with the purchasing power and tools they need to thrive. This agreement allows Coral to remain focused on delivering next-generation pharmacy cost management technology to ensure every dollar spent delivers measurable value."

By aligning independent infusion centers under a common aggregation and steerage model, Coral will ensure that critical therapies remain accessible, affordable and sustainable in community settings.

Micah Smith, senior vice president of strategic sales at Vizient, added: "Provista has had tremendous success supporting providers in the infusion space, but providers often juggle direct contracting and manage several distributor relationships. Coral is looking to change that paradigm by creating a more aligned, efficient model: We're excited to enable that structure for providers who choose to join Coral's platform."

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. , the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, serves more than 65% of the nation's acute care providers, including 97% of the nation's academic medical centers, and more than 35% of the non-acute market. The Vizient contract portfolio represents $140 billion in annual purchasing volume enabling the delivery of cost-effective, high-value care. With its acquisition of Kaufman Hall in 2024, Vizient expanded its advisory services to help providers achieve financial, strategic, clinical and operational excellence. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at .

About Coral

Coral is a tech-enabled services platform focused on pharmacy and procurement optimization. With a mission to make specialty care more accessible, efficient, and equitable, Coral supports infusion centers, specialty providers, and community care organizations by integrating pharmacy cost management technology, high-value sourcing, and value-based contracting.

SOURCE Provista