Fredericksburg Nationals Launch Pointsville Loyalty Tools To Enhance Fan Engagement

Pointsville loyalty

FredNats - 2024 Carolina League Champions

FredNats launch Pointsville's loyalty platform, rewarding fans with points for engagement and access to exclusive merch, experiences, and team content.

- Kelvin Long, VP Ticket Sales and Service, Fredericksburg NationalsFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 2024 Carolina League Champions, the Fredericksburg Nationals (FredNats ), have announced they are implementing Pointsville's advanced loyalty platform to elevate their fan experience and introduce a modern, gamified rewards system. With this launch, Pointsville brings its best-in-class loyalty platform to one of Minor League Baseball's most exciting and community-focused teams.This marks Pointsville's official expansion into Minor League Baseball, reinforcing its growing footprint across professional sports. The Pointsville platform will allow FredNats fans to earn points by attending games, participating in promotions, and watching team content. Points can then be redeemed for exclusive rewards such as merchandise, VIP experiences, memorabilia, and more.“We're always looking for new ways to reward and connect with our fans, and this partnership with Pointsville gives us a powerful tool to do just that,” said Kelvin Long, Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service, Fredericksburg Nationals.“With the new loyalty platform, we can reward our fans for showing up, staying involved, and supporting the team all season long. It's a fun, modern upgrade to how we build community around FredNats baseball.”Gabor Gurbacs, founder and CEO of PointsVille, added:"Our partnership with the Fredericksburg Nationals is important for us as it means we are expanding our loyalty partnerships into MiLB. Together, we're committed to improving the experience of baseball fans across the country through enhanced fan experiences."Pointsville's flexible loyalty tools enable teams like the FredNats to build customized and branded fan engagement systems that support sponsor activations and deliver measurable engagement across their audience.Fans can access the new loyalty experience via the FredNats' dedicated loyalty website, with potential for expanded integrations in the future across ticketing and retail platforms.About PointsvillePointsville is a full-service loyalty and fan engagement platform offering a robust and intuitive system for creating gamified experiences, immersive AR activations, branded rewards, and measurable audience engagement. A registered developer with Tickets, Pointsville powers loyalty solutions for teams, sponsors, and venues across the sports, finance, and entertainment ecosystem.About the Fredericksburg NationalsThe Fredericksburg Nationals are the Single-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, providing professional baseball and family-friendly entertainment to the Fredericksburg, Virginia, region and surrounding communities.

Bryan Bodner

Pointsville

+1 551-751-1634

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.