TFI Custom Fabrication Achieves Platinum Converter Status With VELCRO® Companies.

TFI Custom Fabrication combines expert craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology to deliver custom solutions built to last.

Speedtech earns elite VELCRO® Brand Platinum Converter status

TFI Custom Fabrication earns elite VELCRO® Brand Platinum Converter status-one of only four in North America.

- Steve PopeCHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TFI Custom Fabrication , a leading manufacturer and fabricator of hook and loop products and specialty fasteners, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the highly coveted Platinum Converter status by VELCROUSA. This designation places TFI among an elite group of only four companies in North America to receive this honor.What's a VELCROBrand Platinum Converter ?Velcro Companies has several Distributors that buy and resell finished VELCROBrand products . These Distributors vary in size and market and geographical focus.Velcro Companies' 'Converter' designation recognizes a unique subset of Velcro Companies' Distributors who are qualified in converting VELCROBrand materials for customers' applications or needs.TFI has years of experience in fabrication and customization, has an excellent service record, reputation in the marketplace, and meets several other criteria set forth by Velcro Companies.Our Platinum Converter status allows us to utilize Velcro Companies' expertise with any R&D Project. Combine that with our one-of-a-kind fabrication skills, and we deliver innovative, high-quality solutions to all of your business needs.“We're excited to support customers using the combined expertise of TFI and Velcro Companies,” said Steve Pope, Vice President of TFI Fabrication.“We're especially looking forward to bringing this new expertise to the West Coast.”As a Platinum Converter, TFI Custom Fabrication will work with VELCROCompanies to provide our customers advanced technical expertise, new products, and comprehensive support.For more information about TFI Custom Fabrication and its full range of products and services, please visit tficustomfabrication or contact ....

Steve Pope

TFI Custom Fabrications

+1 619-662-1355

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.