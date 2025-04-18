LCF Georgia Celebrates Latino Leadership & Representation Across Georgia's Government

LCF Georgia honored Latino leaders across all 3 branches of GA's government, promoting inclusion, accountability, and representation statewide.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On April 17, 2025, the Latino Community Fund Georgia (LCF Georgia) convened elected officials, legal leaders, and policy advocates at the Bradley Law Firm in Midtown Atlanta to celebrate the growing influence of bipartisan and nonpartisan Latino leadership in Georgia across all three branches of governmentDesigned to cultivate authentic relationships and promote collaboration across political lines, the event also emphasized the importance of accountability with elected officials, ensuring that leadership reflects and responds to the communities it serves. In doing so, the gathering reinforced LCF Georgia's role as a convener and advocate in the policy space-bringing together organizations, current and former officeholders, and influential community leaders to strengthen collaborations.“For the second year, we come together with a diverse group of advocates, leaders from the legal community and decision-makers from the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches to celebrate the tremendous growth we have had in the last years but also to reflect on the work that needs to be done to ensure a representative democracy where our community has equal access to opportunities for self-determination and to attain our aspirations for education and economic development,” Gigi Pedraza, Executive Director of LCF Georgia.By partnering with the Georgia Bar Association, and the Georgia Latino Law Foundation (GLFF)-LCF Georgia strategically highlighted the legal community as a key pipeline for increased Latino representation in public service.Georgia continues to grow as a multicultural, multilingual, and multi-ethnic state. Events like this ensure that our growing Latino community and our contributions are not just included-but centered and uplifted-as a critical part of our state's present and future.

