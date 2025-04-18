Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Diagnostic Tool For Truck Drivers (DAL-630)

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a truck mechanic, I am very familiar with the time, money and effort often involved with fixing a semi-truck that has an emissions code or electrical problem, especially if towing is involved. I thought there should be a remote way to access semi-truck software programs to make changes and restore trucks," said an inventor, from Grand Prairie, Texas, "so I invented the DIAGNOSTIC RELIEF DEVICE. My design would fix the issue and get the semi-truck running again as quickly as possible, without the need for expensive towing or considerable downtime."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to access a semi-truck software program to make necessary changes to get a semi-truck running again. In doing so, it would help resolve emissions codes and electrical problems quickly. As a result, it eliminates the need for towing or excessive downtime. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for trucking companies.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DAL-630, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

