Andrew Blockinger Wins The 2025 Emil Esposito Golf Professional Of The Year Award

IJAMSVILLE, Md., April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KemperSports names Holly Hills Head Golf Professional Andrew Blockinger as the Emil Esposito Golf Professional of the Year at the 2025 Annual KemperSports Leadership Conference in Glenview, IL. This prestigious award, named in honor of KemperSports PGA Professional Emil Esposito, recognizes those who view golf not just as a sport but as a way of life, much like Emil himself, who dedicated many years to teaching the game and embodying the ideals upon which it was founded.

"Andrew has demonstrated extraordinary leadership and innovation in just two short years, transforming Holly Hills' golf program into a vibrant and inclusive community," said Holly Hills General Manager Mike Barrett. "We are incredibly grateful to have such a dedicated individual as part of the Holly Hills family, and we celebrate his well-deserved recognition among more than 100 golf professionals in the KemperSports family who work tirelessly to grow the game."

Andrew grew up locally in New Market, MD., he was introduced to golf at a young age by his grandfather who was an avid golfer. At 15, he got his first job working as an outside service team member at Worthington Manor Golf Club and has been in the golf industry ever since. After graduating from Linganore High School, Andrew pursued his passion for the game through the Professional Golf Management Program at Coastal Carolina University in Myrtle Beach, SC. After completing the program, Andrew earned his BS in Marketing while also obtaining his Class A membership to the PGA.

Andrew has spent his entire professional career in the Mid-Atlantic section, working at both private and public clubs. His diverse experience includes Assistant Golf Professional positions at Musket Ridge Golf Club and Chartwell Country Club, among other renowned clubs. With his passion for service, tournament operations, and merchandising, Andrew has elevated the golf experience to the Holly Hills Country Club membership, their families, and their guests.

