Verizon To Report Earnings April 22, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) will report first-quarter 2025 earnings on Tuesday, April 22.

The company will present results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. First-quarter 2025 materials will be available at 7:00 a.m. ET on Verizon's Investor Relations website, . These materials will include:



Detailed information on Verizon's first quarter results, including a recording and transcript of management's commentary;

Verizon's earnings news release; and Financial tables.



