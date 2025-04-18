Thelotter CEO Advocates For Clear Regulation During ECGC Panel On Gaming's Future

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TheLotter Group CEO Yael Hertz was a featured panelist at the 28th Annual East Coast Gaming Conference (ECGC).

Yael Hertz brings over a decade of expertise at the intersection of online gaming, financial services, and regulatory strategy.

Hertz brought a unique perspective to the ECGC panel, "Future Shock: Confronting Unprecedented Changes in Gaming", which explored how regulators, operators and suppliers in the gaming industry are adapting to transformative shifts impacting everything from licensing to market share and beyond.

During the ECGC panel discussion, Hertz expressed the importance of regulatory framework and guidelines for lottery couriers being set forth by each state.

She highlighted how having a clear regulatory framework helps everyone move forward with confidence - pointing to New Jersey and New York as a great example of effective collaboration between operators and regulators.

As a leader in the lottery courier industry, TheLotter believes that real innovation starts with truly understanding the customers.

Or as Hertz put it: "When you understand the pain points and solve them in a way that builds trust, that's how you create meaningful, competitive offerings."

"I'm excited to have been part of a panel that pushes the conversation forward in an industry that's constantly evolving," said Hertz.

"Events like ECGC create invaluable opportunities for regulators, operators, and suppliers alike to come together and shape the future of gaming."

Since taking the helm at TheLotter Group in 2023, Hertz has spearheaded a strategic transformation within the company, with a strong focus on penetrating the U.S. market.

Under her leadership, The Lotter Group secured its first U.S. licenses in New Jersey and New York and is actively pursuing additional state licenses as part of its expansion roadmap.

Lloyd Levenson, co-founder of the ECGC, felt that it was essential to include TheLotter Group at this year's East Coast Gaming Conference, stating:

"Their insights offer a fresh and dynamic perspective on the evolving gaming landscape -from navigating complex regulatory hurdles to identifying new opportunities for growth in the Lottery Courier space."

TheLotter offers a modern solution to the lottery experience while also dedicating significant effort to upholding responsible gaming standards, such as self-exclusion and spend limits, which are difficult to implement in the retail environment.

In addition, TheLotter collaborates with local retailers to fulfill online ticket orders, generating increased revenue for local businesses. At the same time, they make substantial marketing investments which help to raise awareness and drive engagement with state lotteries.

By integrating technology, responsible gaming, and community partnership, TheLotter is helping strengthen the state lottery's ecosystem and increase funding for essential state-supported programs, such as education, veterans' services, and public infrastructure.

TheLotter has been, and will continue to be active in lobbying each state to establish the regulatory framework necessary to promote transparency, responsibility, and growth-benefiting both customers and the state.

About theLotter US: TheLotter US is a lottery courier service that provides US residents the opportunity to order official lottery tickets online, offering a secure and convenient way to participate in state lotteries.

Lottery draw game tickets are purchased on a customer's behalf at a fully vetted and licensed lottery retailer.

All prizes are paid out by the official state lotteries.

Must be 18+ (21+ in AZ). GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 800-GAMBLER®.

Residents of NY call HOPEline at 877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or text HOPENY (467369). OR call 877-MYLIMIT.

