Mount Street Design + Build Named Finalist In SF Gate's Best Of The Bay Readers' Choice Awards

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Women-led SF firm blends premium construction with design expertise and Feng Shui principles, earning finalist status in two Best of the Bay Award categories.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mount Street Design + Build, a women-led residential contracting firm, is thrilled to be named a finalist in SF Gate's 2025 Best of the Bay Readers' Choice Awards in two categories: Home Contractor and Home Builder – ADU Specialty.Founded by British-born designer-turned-contractor Liza Evans, Mount Street is all about making the process easy and enjoyable, from the first design concept to the final construction. "I started Mount Street to create a service that truly puts clients first-one that blends creativity with precision," says Evans. "Being named a finalist means so much to us because it reflects our team's passion for delivering excellent results, paying attention to every detail, and transforming spaces into something special."The firm has built a fantastic reputation, mostly through word-of-mouth referrals, with clients regularly praising the team's professionalism, high standards, and the respect they show throughout the process. "Working with Liza and her team was a game-changer," says one recent client. "They brought our vision to life with amazing craftsmanship and truly felt like partners every step of the way."True to their British roots-where discretion, humility, and professionalism are key-Evans and her team place a high value on client privacy. Many of their projects are done under strict non-disclosure agreements, and they intentionally keep a low profile, letting their work speak for itself. "What matters most to us is the trust our clients place in us," Evans explains. "We believe great craftsmanship should be the focus, not a lot of attention or publicity."Mount Street Design + Build specializes in high-end residential remodels and accessory dwelling units (ADUs) across San Francisco and the Bay Area, and also takes on select commercial projects. Their unique approach blends expert construction with elegant design, all while integrating Feng Shui principles. "We believe design is more than just looks," says Evans. "It's about creating spaces that feel balanced, harmonious, and full of positive energy. By incorporating Feng Shui, we create homes that not only look beautiful but also feel nurturing and supportive to everyone who lives there."Voting for the Best of the Bay Awards is open until May 5, 2025. To support Mount Street Design + Build, visit # .

Liza Evans

Mount Street Design + Build

+1 415-283-8373

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.