Bell Techlogix Sponsors Pro Golfer Caroline Canales

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A standout athlete from Calabasas, California and recent UCLA graduate, Canales has consistently demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication throughout her collegiate career, most recently making the cut at the Augusta National Womens Amateur.

Bell Techlogix announces its sponsorship of Caroline Canales, who made her professional golf debut this week.

Post thi

"We are thrilled to support Caroline Canales as she begins her professional career," said Ron Frankenfield, Bell Techlogix CEO. "At Bell Techlogix, we are proud to provide opportunities for emerging talent like Caroline to achieve their goals of competing at the professional level. Her dedication and hard work resonate with our own commitment to excellence. We look forward to being part of her journey as she continues to rise in the world of women's professional golf."

During her time at UCLA, she earned numerous accolades and recognition for her impressive performance on the course. Canales was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team and earned WGCA Honorable Mention All-American honors. Her consistent play and leadership helped elevate the team to national prominence, and she recorded multiple top-10 finishes in collegiate tournaments, showcasing her skill and determination.

"I'm excited to partner with Bell Techlogix as I begin my professional career," Caroline said. "Their support means a lot as I continue working toward my goal of competing at the highest level. I look forward to having them by my side on this journey!"

Canales joins LPGA Winner Alexa Pano as a Brand Ambassador with both competing this week on the LPGA.

About Bell Techlogix

Bell Techlogix, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate, and support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience. Bell Techlogix provides a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented that will systematically allow you to achieve growth, cost-savings, and acceleration of your business. For more information on Bell Techlogix, please visit us on the web at m , follow us on Twitter , like us on LinkedIn or Facebook .

SOURCE Bell Techlogix