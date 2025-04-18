Freedom Seder LA Brings Together Black, Jewish, And Black-Jewish Leaders For An Evening Of Unity And Liberation

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night in Los Angeles, Zioness Movement along with an extraordinary group of changemakers, artists, clergy, and activists came together for Freedom Seder LA: a powerful evening of reflection, ritual, and relationship-building. Hosted by CNN commentator Van Jones , Bishop-Designate Michael Fisher of Greater Zion Church Family , CAA's Deborah Marcus , Rabbi Yoshi Zweiback of Stephen Wise Temple , and Amanda Berman , founder of Zioness, the event, rooted in the traditions of Passover and the story of the Exodus, celebrated Black, Jewish, and Black-Jewish liberation and solidarity.

After a small but deeply meaningful Freedom Seder last Passover, this year's seder offered a profound and emotional opportunity for connection in a turbulent moment during which members of both communities are experiencing intense vulnerability. More than 200 guests enthusiastically participated, including Compton Mayor Emma Sharif, California State Senator Ben Allen, Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Autumn Rowe, singer and rapper Aloe Blacc, actor Marc Feuerstein, Black and Jewish student government leaders, and many others dedicated to building bridges across communities. Held at Stephen Wise Temple, the Seder reimagined ancient rituals through a contemporary lens, creating an opportunity for dialogue around identity, leadership, and freedom.

"It is hard to imagine a more moving or meaningful experience than this," said Berman. "Solidarity between Black and Jewish communities is urgent for our safety and our democracy––which is why our identities are being weaponized against each other by people working to keep us apart. Sharing this moment, talking, dancing and reflecting with so many friends, old and new, gave me immense hope and inspiration and a profound reminder of the potential for a better future."

Van Jones, who has been hosting similar gatherings around the country, believes that "the story of Exodus unites our communities and creates the foundation of a shared and prosperous future. Freedom Seder was a powerful evening that strengthened bonds, healed divisions and inspired hope and connection. The best people in the Black and Jewish communities have been together for a hundred years –– and we'll be together for a hundred more."

Attendees engaged in meaningful cross-cultural dialogue around thoughtful prompts tied to traditional seder rituals. From symbolic foods to powerful music and spiritual storytelling, the evening centered the centrality of the Exodus story in Jewish life and faith, and its long-standing connection to Black American liberation movements-from the spirituals of the Civil War era to present-day justice efforts.

Bishop Designate Michael Fisher said, "This Freedom Seder serves to renew an age-old covenant, and as the template in how we are going to make it through all the things we are seeing in a world that's filled with racism, antisemitism, and hatred. If we keep sitting at each other's tables, we can change the narrative and strengthen the bridges that have always existed between the Black and Jewish communities––and all communities."

"Bringing people together to share a ritual meal is an incredible way to connect and to learn from one another," said Marcus, who hosted the first Freedom Seder at her home. "The story of Exodus – which delivers the Israelites out of slavery and into freedom – is foundational to the Jewish people and one the resonates deeply with many in the Black community. Identifying the in-common experiences of our ancestors, I hope helps to bring us closer together and encourages solidarity. We need each other."

Rabbi Zweiback noted that the night was "a sacred weaving of memory and mutual commitment. It's so important, especially now, to spend time listening to one another's stories with curiosity and empathy, asking questions, opening ourselves to new perspectives. This is how we grow. Our stories are deeply intertwined. Our struggles are shared ones. We are better and stronger and freer together."

About Creative Artists Agency (CAA)

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is the leading entertainment and sports agency, with global expertise in filmed and live entertainment, digital media, publishing, sponsorship sales and endorsements, media finance, consumer investing, fashion, trademark licensing, and philanthropy. Distinguished by its culture of collaboration and exceptional client service, CAA's diverse workforce identifies, innovates, and amplifies opportunities for the people and organizations that shape culture and inspire the world. Named Most Valuable Sports Agency by Forbes for seven consecutive years, CAA represents more than 3,000 of the world's top athletes in football, baseball, basketball, hockey, soccer, Olympics and action sports, in addition to coaches, on-air broadcasters, and sports personalities and works in the areas of broadcast rights, corporate marketing initiatives, social impact, and sports properties for sales and sponsorship opportunities. Founded in 1975, CAA is headquartered in Los Angeles, and has offices in New York, Nashville, Memphis, Chicago, Miami, London, Munich, Geneva, Stockholm, Shanghai, and Beijing, among other locations globally. For more information, please visit .

About Greater Zion Church Family

It is the mission, drive, and motivation of Greater Zion Church Family to change the world through service to God by way of building a bridge that stretches from the throne of God to the broken lives of mankind. Led by Pastor Michael Fisher, he uses his passion for the word of God and the expansion of the Kingdom of God to propel every thought, action, and deed. He makes every effort to emphasize the importance of education, and utilizes his influences to affect change in the lives of the congregation, the Greater Los Angeles area, the country, and even abroad. Dr. Fisher's preaching style is often labeled "real, raw, and relevant." Learn more at

About Stephen Wise Temple

The mission of Stephen Wise Temple is to make meaning and change the world, which is done in sacred community through ongoing, significant acts of loving kindness and Tikkun Olam (גמילות חסדים-תיקון עולם), the mindful study of Torah and the pursuit of wisdom (תלמוד תורה), worship that inspires, uplifts, and connects us to God (עבודה), and a lifelong commitment to one another, Israel, and the Jewish People (עמיות). The congregation is led by Rabbi Yoshi Zweiback. To learn more, visit

About Zioness

Zioness is a coalition of Jewish activists and allies who are unabashedly progressive and unapologetically Zionist. Its mission is to equip and inspire Jews and allies to fight for social justice in the US as proud Zionists. It is a grassroots organization with more than 30 chapters across the country, fighting for the advancement of social, racial, economic, environmental and gender justice in America. The organization is committed to fighting for Zionism and the inclusion of Zionists in social justice spaces, because Zionism is itself a progressive value: the movement for liberation and national self-determination of the Jewish people in our indigenous homeland. Zioness is rooted in Jewish values, stands for justice and equality, and fights against all forms of oppression. To learn more, visit

SOURCE Zioness Movement

