Promax Organizes Private Royal Token Banquet Focused On Future Of Decentralized Technologies
The prestigious evening will gather an elite circle of guests, including executives from top Web3 exchanges, leading venture capital firms, prominent dignitaries, and global luminaries in innovation and finance.
Held under the presence of His Excellency Louai Mohamed Ali the President of Promax Group, and His Excellency Dr Mohamed Al Ahdaly, the CEO of the group, the banquet will begin promptly at 6:00 PM.
It is set to be a landmark event, facilitating high-level discourse on the future of technology and the unveiling of a transformative initiative in the Web3 space.
This closed-door gathering marks a significant moment for Promax as it seeks to foster collaboration among those driving the frontier of decentralized technologies, finance, and global innovation.
About Promax United LLC
Based in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Promax United LLC is a dynamic conglomerate led by His Royal Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, with visionary leadership from His Excellency Louai Mohamed Ali, group president of Promax United. As a pioneer in business innovation, Promax Group delivers indispensable tools for success across diverse sectors, including:
-
Banking and finance
Capital management
Renewable energy
Infrastructure and manufacturing
Healthcare
Logistics and transportation
Sustainability and environmental services
Digital technology
Security
Real estate
Media
Humanitarian and community services
Through its forward-thinking initiatives, Promax United continues to redefine industries and drive sustainable, impactful solutions on a global scale.
Official website:
Contact
CIO & Head of Business Development
Alexander Reay
Promax United Investments LLC
[email protected]
Photo -
SOURCE Promax United LLC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment