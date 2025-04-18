Inventhelp Inventor Develops Smart Smoke Detector (DAL-628)

PITTSBURGH , April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a smart smoke detector that not only would detect and alert you to smoke but would also let you know which room the smoke was detected in," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented the SMOKE DETECTOR DEVICE. My design would also provide added safety features for hearing and vision impaired persons."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a smoke/fire and CO detection system. In doing so, it offers an effective room location alert. As a result, it increases safety. It also would accommodate hearing and vision impaired persons. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DAL-628, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

