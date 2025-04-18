Christian Dior: 2024 Dividend
2024 DIVIDEND
At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Christian Dior held on Thursday, April 17th, 2025, approval was given for the payment of a dividend for financial year 2024 of 13 Euros per share.
Taking into account the 5.50 Euros paid on Wednesday, December 4th, 2024, the balance amounts to 7.50 Euros; it will be paid on Monday, April 28th, 2025. The last trading day with dividend rights is Wednesday, April 23rd, 2025.
