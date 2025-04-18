Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Cat Toy (DAL-621)

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun new toy for playing fetch with a pet cat," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented the FURROW BALL. My design would hold the cat's attention, provide hours of entertainment, and increase bonding with the fur parent. It also could help maintain a cat's physical health and instinctive survival skills."

This patent-pending invention provides a new toy for cats. In doing so, it allows the owner to interact with the cat. As a result, it increases fun and entertainment. It may also aid in maintaining the pet's agility, timing, and stamina. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for cat owners. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DAL-621, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

