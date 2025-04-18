Digital Denture (Tubes, Tips, Restractors, Cannulae) Market By Usability (Disposable, Reusable), Application (General Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Dental) - Forecast To 2029
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|282
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.42 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$2.16 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Focus on Technological Innovation for Dental Materials Increasing Prevalence of Oral Health Disorders Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Increase in Edentulism Growing Demand for Advanced Cosmetic Dental Procedures Expanding Market for Dental Tourism
Challenges
- Shortage of Skilled Dental Practitioners
Industry Trends
- Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Dental Procedures Integration of Digital Workflow Increasing Focus on Product Development Dental Insurance in US
Opportunities
- Impact of Dsos on Dental Industry Investments in Cad/Cam Technologies by Dentist Laboratories Growth Potential of Emerging Economies
Case Studies
- Case Study 1: Product Launches and Technology Assessment Related to Antimicrobial Agents & Coating Substances for Dental Implants Case Study 2: Customized Study for Middle East & Africa Digital Dentures Market Case Study 3: Customized Study for Latin America Digital Dentures & Consumables Market
Company Profiles
- 3Shape A/S Dentsply Sirona Institut Straumann AG Desktop Metal, Inc. Modern Dental Group Limited Planmeca Oy Stratasys 3D Systems, Inc. Ivoclar Vivadent Intraoral Scanners and Dental Software Amann Girrbach AG Mitsui Chemicals Group Bego GmbH & Co. KG Neoss AG Dws Srl Asiga Midmark Corporation Carima Co. Ltd. Shandong Huge Dental Material Corporation Jiangsu Weiyun Artificial Intelligence Co. Ltd. (AI Smile) Planet Dds Gc International AG Durr Dental SE Blz Dental Imesicore GmbH
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Digital Denture Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment