Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
: Car Rental Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Emerging Economies Drive Demand Amidst Rising Travel Trends


2025-04-18 10:45:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global car rental market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.54%, reaching USD 62.377 billion by 2030, driven by the booming travel and tourism sector, rising disposable incomes, and urbanization, particularly in countries like China, India, and Brazil. Enhanced internet connectivity and advancements in telematics are boosting customization of travel and online bookings. North America leads in technological adoption, enhancing customer experiences. Key players include Alamo, Avis, and Budget, with insights covering industry trends and strategic opportunities.

Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Rental Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global car rental market is set to expand at a CAGR of 5.54%, reaching an estimated value of US$62.377 billion by 2030, up from US$44.409 billion in 2025.

This growth is primarily driven by an upsurge in global travel and tourism, bolstered by rising disposable incomes, improved road infrastructure, and the proliferation of megacities in emerging markets such as Australia, Brazil, China, and India.

Enhanced internet connectivity facilitates travel customization and online bookings, further propelling market growth. Technological advancements in telematics and navigation encourage automakers to innovate with web-based solutions integrating smartphones with vehicles

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 155
Forecast Period 2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $44.41 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $62.38 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Snapshot

3. Business Landscape

4. Technological Outlook

5. Global Car Rental Market By Car Type

6. Global Car Rental Market By Mode Of Booking

7. Global Car Rental Market By Rental Category

8. Global Car Rental Market By Geography

9. Competitive Environment And Analysis

10. Company Profiles

  • Alamo
  • Avis Rent A Car System, LLC
  • Budget Rent A Car System, Inc.
  • Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Enterprise Holdings, Inc.
  • Europcar
  • The Hertz Corporation
  • National Car Rental
  • Sixt Group

For more information about this report visit

