: Car Rental Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Emerging Economies Drive Demand Amidst Rising Travel Trends
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|155
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$44.41 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$62.38 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Snapshot
3. Business Landscape
4. Technological Outlook
5. Global Car Rental Market By Car Type
6. Global Car Rental Market By Mode Of Booking
7. Global Car Rental Market By Rental Category
8. Global Car Rental Market By Geography
9. Competitive Environment And Analysis
10. Company Profiles
- Alamo Avis Rent A Car System, LLC Budget Rent A Car System, Inc. Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd. Enterprise Holdings, Inc. Europcar The Hertz Corporation National Car Rental Sixt Group
