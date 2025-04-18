IWL 2024-25: East Bengal Put The Cherry On Top Of Title By Defeating Gokulam Kerala

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 18 (IANS) East Bengal FC's first-half blitz was enough to beat Gokulam Kerala FC 3-0 in IWL 2024-25 at the East Bengal ground on Friday. East Bengal were already sure to be champions before a ball had been kicked, but the result meant they have now beaten every team in the league en route to the title. All three goals were scored in the first half.

Elshaddai Acheampong (27', 37') got the Red and Golds' party rolling with two goals, before Soumya Guguloth (42') added one minutes ahead of the half-time whistle.

Despite being confirmed champions in waiting, East Bengal displayed remarkable professionalism and composure to not only play the game at hand but also put on a display that highlighted why they have cruised to the title this season. Right from the start they stifled Gokulam, and held the majority of possession and control over the game.

The first chance fell to Elshaddai Acheampong in the second minute. The Ghanaian's first-time volley from Sandhiya Ranganathan's cross fell straight to the goalkeeper. In the 19th minute, Acheampong missed a gilt-edged chance, heading over from five yards when unmarked.

The misses didn't matter because in the 28th minute, she took her chance and made it count. Having picked up a pass from Anju Tamang at the edge of the Gokulam box, Acheampong drove in, cut past the defenders with ease, before chipping the goalkeeper to give East Bengal the lead. The drums were still beating when she got a second 10 minutes later.

This time it was her poacher's instinct on display. Karthika Angamuthu's cross had evaded the entire Gokulam defence and fell into her path at the back post. She duly tapped into an empty net. Gokulam were crumbling, and things got worse right on the edge of halftime when Soumya Guguloth ran on to a through ball, rounded the goalkeeper, and finished smartly to add a third.

A seemingly competitive fixture had turned into a coronation by half-time. And East Bengal were in no mood to let up. This was the only team they had failed to beat this season, and they were keen to make amends. Gokulam, to their credit, came out stronger in the second half and even tested Panthoi Chanu from distance within minutes of the restart. It was the closest they would get. East Bengal rode the game out with ease to seal the victory - a perfect end to the club's season as champions.