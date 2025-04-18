Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Way To Control A Motorized Wheelchair (DAL-265)

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way for caregivers to control a motorized wheelchair for individuals with special needs such as autism," said an inventor, from Saginaw, Texas, "so I invented the AUTOMATED CARRIER. My design may allow families to venture out more often and more fully enjoy outings to a zoo, museum, aquarium, or shopping."

The invention provides a modified design for a motorized wheelchair. In doing so, it allows parents, guardians, and other caregivers to control the wheelchair without fatigue or strain. As a result, it increases safety, convenience, and control. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for caregivers of individuals with special needs such as autism who may not desire to walk for long distances. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DAL-265, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED