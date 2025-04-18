Nycole Ray Leads DBDT: Encore! Into 25Th Anniversary Celebration With 'Rising Excellence'

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Nycole Ray, a transformative figure in the Dallas dance community, has been instrumental in shaping DBDT: Encore! into the premier professional training company it is today. Now in her 27th season with Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Ray's artistic direction continues to push boundaries while honoring the rich cultural heritage that defines the company.

"This 25th anniversary represents not just a milestone for the company, but a testament to the artistic journey we've undertaken together," says Ray. "Each piece selected for Rising Excellence reflects our growth, challenges, and triumphs over a quarter century of artistic exploration."

The anniversary program features world premieres of emerging choreographer Cameron Jade Harris's poignant Mama's Chair and the acclaimed co-founder of Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, Kevin Iega Jeff's visceral Church of Nations. Ray has carefully curated each evening to showcase different signature works from the company's distinguished repertoire, including Nicholas Villeneuve's The Art of Waiting, Christopher L. Huggins' Chaos, Richard A. Freeman, Jr.'s Unsettled Thoughts, Zach Law Ingram's Phoenix, and Katarzyna Skarpetowska's Tidal Intersections.

Throughout her tenure, Ray has consistently demonstrated an exceptional ability to nurture emerging talent while preserving the company's artistic integrity. Her own choreographic works, including the celebrated piece Nineteenth commemorating the centennial of the 19th Amendment, have received critical acclaim for their depth, innovation, and cultural resonance.

As an award-winning dancer and choreographer, Ray's influence extends beyond DBDT: Encore! She remains a prominent voice in the national dance community, advocating for diverse representation and artistic excellence. Her leadership has opened doors for countless dancers and choreographers, particularly those from underrepresented communities.

Rising Excellence is not merely a celebration of the past but a bold statement about the future direction of DBDT: Encore! under Ray's continued guidance. The performances highlight her commitment to presenting work that is both technically challenging and emotionally compelling, while fostering the next generation of dance artists.

Event Details:

Rising Excellence featuring DBDT: Encore!

Moody Performance Hall

2520 Flora Street, Dallas, TX 75201

Friday, April 25 and Saturday, April 26, 2025, 7:30pm For tickets - ATTPAC

About Nycole Ray:

Nycole Ray serves as the Artistic Director of DBDT: Encore!, the professional training company of Dallas Black Dance Theatre. With over two decades of experience with DBDT, Ray has established herself as one of North Texas' leading dancers and choreographers. Her artistic vision combines technical excellence with profound storytelling, creating performances that challenge and inspire audiences. Under her leadership, DBDT: Encore! continues to flourish as a launching pad for emerging professional dancers.

About DBDT: Encore!:

Founded in 2000, DBDT: Encore! is the professional training company of Dallas Black Dance Theatre. For 25 years, it has provided high-caliber training and performance opportunities for emerging artists, serving as a bridge between academic dance education and professional dance careers. The company performs nationally and internationally, showcasing a diverse repertoire of modern, jazz, African, and spiritual works.

SOURCE Nycole Ray