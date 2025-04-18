Citizens In Pakistan's Capital Lose Millions In Robberies, Snatchings And Thefts

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, April 18 (IANS) Pakistan's capital Islamabad, considered to be the country's most secure city, has become an epicentre of crime with incidents of robberies, snatchings, burglaries, dacoities and thefts resulting in a loss of over Rs 620 million for the citizens in the first three months of 2025.

As per details, from January 1 to March 28, at least 518 tolas of gold, 93 motorcycles, 15 vehicles, 924 mobiles phones and 87 laptops have been stolen from the citizens of the country's capital. Moreover, incidents of robberies and theft have also resulted in murder of two people, injuries to 20 people besides 10 firearm injuries.

According to the capital police data, at least 304 criminal activities targetted houses and residential areas, 139 cases pertained to commercial centres, while at least 846 incidents have occurred in public spaces.

Police data revealed that six cases of dacoity were registered in which at least Rs 11 million in cash and valuables worth Rs 9 million were looted. Moreover, 438 robbery cases were registered, in which at least one person was murdered, 10 shot and injured, and five sustained injuries.

More data revealed that Rs 69 million in cash and valuables worth Rs 129 million was looted, gold weighing 141 tolas, six vehicles, 73 motorcycles, 429 mobile phones and five laptops were looted. Police authorities also registered at least 196 cases of snatching in which at least Rs 15 million in cash and valuables worth Rs 75 million were looted.

While the list of robberies and looting incidents goes on, police authorities claim that the number of criminal activities and complaints lodged is much higher as many cases were not registered despite issuing e-tags.

"Besides, another practice is emerging in the capital police as they are downgrading the severity of crimes. Robbery cases were being registered as dacoity incidents, while snatching incidents were being registered as fraud," said an official.