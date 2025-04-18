Ambassador Of Belarus Igor Bely Meets The Deputy Minister Of International Relations And Cooperation Of South Africa

On April 17, 2025 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of South Africa, Igor Bely, met with the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Alvin Botes, on the completion of his diplomatic mission.

The parties discussed the development of Belarusian-South African relations, plans for further strengthening of political and institutional dialogue, mutually beneficial economic and scientific-technical cooperation, as well contacts in sports area.

