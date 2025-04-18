Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eritrea: Commendable Neonatal Intensive Care


2025-04-18 10:16:52
Prof. Tsigereda Gebrehiwet, Head of Pediatrics at Orotta National Referral Hospital, stated that the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is providing commendable healthcare services, equipped with modern facilities.

Prof. Tsigereda indicated that the unit has been renovated and upgraded with advanced equipment as part of the long-standing cooperation between the Ministry of Health and the German Archemed Medical Association. She also noted that the high-quality healthcare services being delivered will contribute significantly to the reduction of the overall infant mortality rate.

Highlighting that the unit will serve infants from across the country, Dr. Zemicael Okbu, pediatric specialist, and Sister Elsa Zomo, head nurse, said that the project will play a vital role in their daily efforts to save the lives of infants brought to the hospital for treatment.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

