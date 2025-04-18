FORMULA 1® CRYPTO MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2025 And Hard Rock International Announce Thrilling Entertainment Lineup Featuring Pitbull, Kygo, Tiësto And Kaskade

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Hard Rock International will host its Hard Rock Beach Club for a trackside day club experience with chart-topping artists once again. International dance music superstar Kygo will kick off the race weekend with an uplifting dance set on Friday, May 2, followed by DJ and electronic music icon Kaskade on Saturday, May 3. On race day, Sunday, May 4, GRAMMY® Award-winning artist and Miami native Pitbull will keep the trackside party going with his music that's beloved worldwide.

Adding to the electrifying lineup of world-class performances is GRAMMY® Award-winning DJ and dance music producer Tiësto, who will perform on the starting grid and post-race podium on Sunday, May 4, igniting the crowd with his iconic sound before the race begins, in addition to the podium concert after the checkered flag. The set will be broadcast live across the entire Miami International Autodrome Campus. Award-winning artist Maffio will take over on Saturday for the sounds ahead of the Sprint.

Before lights out on Sunday, fans will be treated to a heartwarming rendition of the U.S. National Anthem performed by a talented local student from nearby Fort Lauderdale. King Bell, a 15-year-old with an extraordinary voice, has previously performed at Hard Rock Stadium for the Miami Dolphins and will now sing a stirring version of the anthem to a global TV audience of millions. Currently studying at Parkway Middle School, the eighth grader is a member of Broward Center Spotlights and has been performing since he was six years old. The pre-race grid ceremonies will also feature a performance by Justin Quiles, showcasing the dance and music styles of the diverse Miami culture.

"As we continue to build on the incredible energy and cultural vibrancy of Miami, we're thrilled to offer fans an unforgettable weekend that blends world-class racing with top-tier music performances," said Tyler Epp, President of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO MIAMI GRAND PRIX. "With a talented local artist singing the National Anthem, DJ Tiësto taking over the starting grid and podium, and global superstars like Kygo, Pitbull, Kaskade, and others performing at Hard Rock Beach Club, we're delivering an experience that captures the essence of Miami's music scene alongside the speed and excitement of Formula 1."

The Hard Rock Beach Club continues to be one of the most iconic hospitality spaces at Miami International Autodrome. Located on the outside of Turns 11-13 on the track, it offers guests a stunning view of the racing action, also seen on giant displays around the large day club space. Exclusively available to Hard Rock Beach Club ticket holders, this luxury space features cabana-style seating, signature pools, bars and all-day cuisine, and features incredible live, outdoor performances. Hard Rock Beach Club ticket information can be found at F1MiamiGP.

"Hard Rock is thrilled to curate another energy-packed lineup for a nonstop party at the Hard Rock Beach Club," said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment and Brand Management at Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. "We're continuing to elevate the experience with incredible music that brings fans back year after year."

Beyond the Track at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

The nearby Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood will be celebrating the Formula 1® Crypto Miami Grand Prix all weekend with Pitbull jumpstarting the festivities with a highly anticipated performance at the 7,000-capacity Hard Rock Live on Thursday, May 1, followed by Kygo taking the stage on Friday, May 2. Tickets are available at href="" rel="nofollow" hardrock/hollywood/entertainment/hard-rock-liv .

Additionally, Sofi Tukker will keep the vibes high at the Guitar Pool for The Official Formula 1® Crypto Miami Grand Prix Pool Party on Saturday, May 3. The event will feature a Stunt by Red Bull Air Force. VIP packages and Bora Bora Cabanas are available. For more information, visit . Must be 21+ to attend.

About Formula 1® Crypto Miami Grand Prix

The FORMULA 1 CRYPTO MIAMI GRAND PRIX, established in 2022 on the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar, is the premier culmination of world-class racing, fan experience, entertainment and hospitality, located in Miami Gardens, Florida. The event is hosted by South Florida Motorsports (SFM), who was awarded Promoter of the Year by Formula 1 in 2025. The race was also recognized as Best New Event of 2022 by Sports Business Journal and was recently awarded the prestigious FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation rating for its overall sustainability and environmental management efforts. Now entering its fourth year, the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO MIAMI GRAND PRIX is held at the Miami International Autodrome, a 19-turn, 3.36-mile track within the complex of Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the legendary Miami Dolphins NFL team.

In its third edition, the race boasted more than 275,000 attendees and a record-breaking average audience of 3.1 million viewers on ABC – a mark previously held by the inaugural FORMULA 1 CRYPTO MIAMI GRAND PRIX – making it the largest live US television audience on record for a Formula 1 race. The event has generated more than $1 billion in economic impact to South Florida over its three years. SFM and Formula 1 have also worked closely to engage with and support the local Miami Gardens community, providing thousands of tickets annually for residents, creating a STEM education program through MIA in Schools, offering event internships for local students and featuring several community-owned restaurants on Campus during race weekend each year.

For more information please visit: .

About The Artists

Armando Christian Pérez, Pitbull, is a GRAMMY® Award-winning independent international superstar, education ambassador, entrepreneur and motivational speaker. With billions of audio streams, video views and hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, his career stands as one of the most impressive in music history. Beyond music, Pitbull has built a diverse business portfolio by founding the record label Mr. 305, Inc. and creating Voli 305 Vodka which can now be enjoyed at Hard Rock properties worldwide.

Whether behind the piano in his studio or headlining a sold-out festival, Kygo quietly reaffirms his status as a prodigious talent, forward-thinking producer, dynamic DJ and influential global superstar. The Norwegian musician born Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll introduced himself in 2013 and quietly became one of the most ubiquitous hitmakers in the world. Amassing over 23 billion cumulative global audio and video streams, he has broken numerous streaming records.

Kaskade is a GRAMMY®-nominated producer who has emerged as one of the most successful house DJs, pioneering the concept of Las Vegas residencies and selling out arenas across America. With his bright, uplifting dance anthems, he has a steady presence on U.S. dance charts with chart-toppers "Fire & Ice" and "Atmosphere." Fire & Ice v3 arrived in 2022, the same year Kaskade debuted his project with Deadmau5 titled Kx5.

Sofi Tukker, the GRAMMY-nominated duo comprised of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, are about to unleash their third album, "BREAD", they're most daring, innovative, and infectious body of work to date. It is a sonic pleasure dome of dance-laden bangers two years in the making. It is a lighthearted yet profound invitation to drop fears and devour life to the fullest, a big gulp of optimism and a remedy against the pervasive scarcity mindset. The music blends house, Brazilian funk, drum and bass, bossa nova, pop, Portuguese poetry, and, most crucially, fun.

