Expedition Odyssey To Open May 1 At Seaworld Orlando -- A First-Of-Its-Kind Arctic Adventure

Cutting-Edge Ride Technology & Breathtaking Real-World Footage bring guests up close with the wonders of the Arctic through the most immersive Arctic experience ever created

DOWNLOAD MEDIA ASSETS HERE

ORLANDO, Fla., April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld Orlando today announced the official opening date for Expedition Odyssey , a groundbreaking Arctic adventure debuting May 1, 2025 . This first-of-its-kind attraction combines cutting-edge ride technology, breathtaking real-world footage and close-up encounters with Arctic wildlife to deliver the most immersive Arctic experience ever created.

Combining dynamic motion, state-of-the-art visuals and real-world animal encounters, Expedition Odyssey is more than just a ride-it's an adventure that blurs the line between simulation and reality. This first-of-its-kind attraction will take guests on an exhilarating journey through towering glaciers, vast tundra and the icy depths of the Arctic Ocean, encountering some of the planet's most awe-inspiring wildlife along the way.

Where Thrill Ride Meets the Real Arctic

The Expedition Odyssey experience is a next-generation ride system featuring unprecedented range of motion, bringing fluidity and realism to every twist, dive and glide. Exclusive, custom-shot video footage captured in remote Arctic locations offers unmatched authenticity, immersing guests in breathtaking encounters with iconic animals such as polar bears, orcas, beluga whales, seals, walruses and much more.

Adventure for Explorers of All Ages

Designed to entertain and inspire adventurers of all ages, Expedition Odyssey continues SeaWorld Orlando's tradition of family-friendly thrills with a height requirement of only 39 inches. That means kids and adults alike can embark on this unforgettable Arctic expedition together. It's also all indoors, so rain or shine, this attraction guarantees a cool, thrilling escape for the entire family all year round.

From Ride to Reality: Arctic Animal Encounters Await

As guests disembark from Expedition Odyssey, the immersive adventure continues with face-to-face encounters featuring real Arctic animals , including beluga whales, seals and walruses. Among the amazing animals is Uki , an orphaned Pacific walrus calf rescued in Alaska, who will make her debut at SeaWorld Orlando in her new habitat at Expedition Odyssey .

Rescued by the Alaska SeaLife Center and deemed non-releasable last Fall, Uki arrived at SeaWorld Orlando last September. Since then, expert animal care specialists at SeaWorld have been dedicated to nurturing and supporting her growth. Now, Uki joins the walrus herd in Expedition Odyssey's meticulously crafted Arctic habitat , providing guests a rare and meaningful connection with this extraordinary animal ambassador.

For those looking to get even closer to the Arctic animals, SeaWorld offers exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences like the Beluga Whales Up-Close Tour , where guests can stand poolside with these incredible marine mammals, learning firsthand about their intelligence, behaviors and conservation.

"We are pleased to announce the opening date of Expedition Odyssey, an adventure unlike anything our guests have experienced before, combining thrilling, immersive storytelling with powerful, real-world animal connections. The newest addition to our park is unlike anything we have ever done before and brings to life the wonder of the Artic in a way only SeaWorld can do," said Jon Peterson, Park President of SeaWorld Orlando.

Be Among the First to Explore Expedition Odyssey

The best way to experience SeaWorld's newest Arctic adventure is with an Annual Pass. Now and for a limited time during the Spring Spectacular Sale , buy an annual pass and upgrade to the next tier for FREE .

Pass Members enjoy:



Unlimited visits

Exclusive early ride dates & times for Expedition Odyssey

Free parking & guest passes Exclusive discounts on food, merchandise and special events

Visit SeaWorldOrlando to learn more.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life-themed rides and attractions, special events, and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 41,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS ) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE SeaWorld Orlando

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED