Self Storage Plus Expands Footprint With New Facility In Clinton, MD Developed By Arcland

Located at 8310 Dangerfield Road, Clinton, MD 20735, this state-of-the-art property brings approximately 90,000 square feet and 939 storage units to one of Maryland's fastest-growing areas. Conveniently situated near Joint Base Andrews and just off Branch Avenue, the new facility is designed to meet the increasing storage needs of residents and businesses throughout Prince George's County.

"We're excited to welcome this Clinton facility to the Self Storage Plus platform"

The Class A facility features climate-controlled units, elevator access, drive-up accessibility, and a fully fenced, electronically gated property for secure and convenient storage solutions. The site includes both a multi-story building and a single-story building, catering to a wide range of customer needs.

"We're excited to welcome this Clinton facility to the Self Storage Plus platform" said Jennifer Martinez the Vice President of Operations at Self Storage Plus. "This location represents our continued commitment to providing exceptional service and modern amenities to the communities we serve."

The development team included Glen Arm Building Company as the general contractor, Bohler for civil engineering, and bwdarchitects for architectural design.

