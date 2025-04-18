Inventhelp Inventor Develops Digital Door Sign And Communication Product (DAL-225)

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a line of messaging devices for entrance and interior doors to help share or communicate important information when entering," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented the SMART DOOR INSTRUCTOR. My design enhances communication, and it offers an alternative to traditional signage that may be overlooked."

The invention provides a new digital sign product for doors. In doing so, it would communicate a message upon entering. As a result, it would offer a higher impact than traditional signs. It also could encourage users to comply with proper hygiene, social distancing, social etiquette, etc. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial buildings. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DAL-225, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

