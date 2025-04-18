Stoner's Pizza Rolls Out Playoff Pizza Deal At South Florida Locations

MENAFN - PR Newswire)using promo code-valid online, in the app, or in-store at their Boca, Coral Springs, Davie, Fort Lauderdale & Lauderhill locations. Whether you're watching from home or heading to the arena, Stoner's is fueling fans with game-winning flavor. Offer is valid through the Florida Panthers' 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff run.

"The energy in South Florida during the playoffs is electric, and we're proud to be part of it," said John Stetson, CEO and Owner of Stoner's Pizza Joint. "This offer is our way of celebrating the Panthers' incredible season with the fans who made it possible."

Just in time for the postseason push, Stoner's recently expanded their South Florida footprint with two new locations now open in:



Coral Springs – 6290 West Sample Road, Unit 103B, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Fort Lauderdale – 1747 North Federal Highway, Unit B, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

Both locations are offering the gameday 50% off pizza deal and are ready to deliver piping hot pizza, smoked wings, and half-baked cookies to fuel your watch party or post-game celebration.

Order through the Stoner's Pizza Joint app (available on Apple and Google Play), and earn points with every purchase with Stoner's Rewards. For a limited time, new rewards members get a free small cheese pizza after their first purchase.

Stoner's Pizza Joint is a delivery and takeout-focused concept featuring fresh, high-quality food prepared in-house daily with minimal production time, including proprietary pizza dough, sauce, and cheese blend recipes.

Stoner's currently operates 51 restaurants system-wide, spanning seven states, with an additional 10 units in development.

About Stoner's Pizza Joint:

Founded in 2013, Stoner's Pizza Joint is a flavor-first, community-first, rapidly growing fast-casual pizza brand with 51 locations in the Southeast US, Texas, and Colorado.

For more information, visit , email us at [email protected] , or connect with the brand via Facebook and Instagram .

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Stoner's Pizza Joint, visit or contact the Stoner's Pizza Joint Franchise Development team at [email protected] .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erica Roomy // Stoner's Pizza Joint

[email protected]

954.655.0975

SOURCE Stoner's Pizza Joint