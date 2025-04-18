Autism And Nanoplastics: New ALLATRA Documentary Presented At Scientific Forum

ALLATRA volunteers at the 5th International Autism Forum, held April 10–12 in Casablanca, Morocco, screening the documentary film“A Trap for Humanity”

CASABLANCA, MOROCCO, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ALLATRA International Public Movement participated in the 5th International Autism Forum, held April 10–12 in Casablanca, Morocco. The forum was organized by the Association for Early Intervention for Family and Child and the Laboratory of Sociology and Psychology at Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University and focused on the theme“Autism: A Multidisciplinary Approach.” ALLATRA International Public Movement representatives presented the documentary film“A Trap for Humanity ,” which examined the impact of micro- and nanoplastics on health, including a potential link to autism.The forum brought together scientists, psychologists, educators, therapists, and families of individuals with autism to discuss modern approaches to supporting people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Participants shared insights on new therapies, technologies such as artificial intelligence, and ways to enhance collaboration among professionals. Special emphasis was placed on the importance of integrating medicine, psychology, education, and social sciences to provide comprehensive support.ALLATRA International Public Movement's documentary,“A Trap for Humanity,” was a true revelation for the forum participants. The film reveals a disturbing reality: micro- and nanoplastics permeate the air, water, food, and even our bodies, potentially posing threats not just to the environment, but also to brain health. Based on scientific research, the film presents evidence showing how plastic particles accumulate in the body, causing inflammation and toxic effects. Studies cited in the film suggest a possible connection between the accumulation of plastics and neurological disorders, including autism.ALLATRA International Public Movement's participation and the screening of its film at the forum contributed to expanding the dialogue about autism, taking into account not only medical and psychological aspects, but also environmental influences. The forum demonstrated that collaboration between professionals and public organizations can lead to new solutions for improving the quality of life of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder.ALLATRA extends its gratitude to the forum organizers for the opportunity to present the film and share ideas aimed at protecting health and the environment. The movement will continue working to raise awareness about global challenges and to support initiatives related to autism.About ALLATRA International Public MovementALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent volunteer movement conducting large-scale research in the fields of geodynamics, climate, and environmental changes. The Movement is known for its interdisciplinary approach to studying natural disasters and its active stance in promoting international scientific cooperation. Moreover, ALLATRA focuses on preserving and protecting the rights and freedoms of people worldwide.

