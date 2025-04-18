Trailer Of Naveen Chandra's 'Blind Spot' Promises A Gripping, Edge-Of-The-Seat Thriller!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 18 (IANS) The makers of director Rakesh Varma's investigative crime thriller 'Blind Spot', featuring actor Naveen Chandra in the lead, on Friday released the trailer of the film.

The trailer of the film, which has been produced by Rama Krishna Veerapaneni under the banner of Mango Mass Media, has raised expectations.

The trailer starts with a maid, who is babysitting, knocking on the door of the child's mother. When she doesn't get a response, she forces her way in only to be horrified to find the woman's body hanging lifelessly. She assumes it to be a suicide and a sharp police officer arrives on the scene to investigate. Within minutes, he realises that this is not a case of suicide but a murder.

He also finds out that each person associated with the victim has a secret and that there is one person who is lying. He also makes out that the person lying is actually the murderer. How he cracks the case is what the film is all about.

Director Rakesh Varma's trailer keeps you in suspense throughout. Apart from Naveen Chandra, the film also stars Raashi Singh, Ali Reza, Ravi Varma and Gayatri Bhargavi in ​​key roles.

While Darshan M Ambat's cinematography stands out with its visuals, Sri Ram Madduri's gripping background score heightens the tension. Editor Satya G's cut is gripping.

The trailer was launched in grand manner by the unit. Actor Naveen Chandra, participating in the trailer launch event, said,"More directors like Rakesh should come forward to make films. The story he told me was very intriguing. I felt like I was sitting on the edge-of-my-seat when he narrated the story to me."

Pointing out that the screenplay for 'Blind Spot' was very different, Naveen Chandra said, "This film gave me a very different experience. Raashi has done a very intense character. The reason why my character has come out so well in this film is because of the actors in the film. My character got elevated because of the wonderful performances of all my co-stars. I thank everyone of them."

On the occasion, the actor also said that there was a clue in the poster of the film and that if fans found it and messaged him, he would watch the film with them.

"Rakesh took this film as a challenge and made it. Don't miss this film. It's a very good thriller," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, heroine Raashi Singh said that this film was a very different experience for her.

"They gave me many difficult scenes right from the first day. Rakesh is very particular about the performance of the artiste. The director has made this film with great clarity. I have put in a lot of hard work for this film, which falls in my favourite genre. Working with Naveen Chandra garu was a very good experience. He has given me very good suggestions. I am very excitedly waiting for the release of this film. I am sure you all will like this film."

Director Rakesh, while speaking on the occasion, said, " I wish to thank my entire team. Naveen Chandra garu is one of the finest actors you can find. He always stays in the character that he plays in a film. Our entire film takes place in a single night. Naveen garu understands the significance of continuity. He works with a lot of involvement."

The director also spoke highly of actress Raashi Singh, saying she was an actress, who could shed tears without using glycerin. "There are two variations of her character in this film. She has performed both the variations wonderfully,' he said.