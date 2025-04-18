IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Celebrate Star Players With Statues At Mumbai Airport

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) To celebrate the contribution of four of their biggest stars, Mumbai Indians have installed their life-size statues at Terminal 2 Arrivals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai.

"In a powerful tribute to its cricketing legends, Mumbai Indians have celebrated four of their most iconic stars - Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav - by installing their life-size statues at Terminal 2 Arrivals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA)," Mumbai Indians informed in a release on Friday.

"These four have not just played for Mumbai - they have played like Mumbai. Fearless. Unstoppable. Resilient. Each of them embodies the essence of the city - rising against odds, staying grounded in glory, and pushing the limits with every game," the franchise said.

As Mumbai Indians continue to inspire new generations, this initiative is another step in bringing fans closer to the team and honouring the legacy that these icons have built-in Blue and Gold by #PlayLikeMumbai, it said.

One of the original eight franchises that have been in operation since the inaugural year in 2008, Mumbai Indians are also the most successful franchise in the league's history along with Chennai Super Kings, having won the IPL five times so far.

Rohit Sharma is the most successful player in the IPL with six titles (one with Deccan Chargers) and is also among the most successful captains with five titles in a tie with MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings.

Jasprit Bumrah is set to become the most successful bowler for the franchise while Hardik Pandya is currently leading the side for the second consecutive year.

A batter with the capacity to hit the ball 360 degrees around the ground, Suryakumar Yadav, started his IPL career with Mumbai Indians before representing Kolkata Knight Riders for a couple of years. He is one of the most destructive players in T20 cricket and has led Mumbai Indians on several occasions.