Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Congress Team Meets CM Omar In Jammu, Discusses Political Situation

2025-04-18 10:12:53
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A high-level Congress team led by national general secretary Syed Naseer Hussain on Friday called on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah here and discussed the current political landscape in the Union Territory.

Flanked by AICC general secretary G A Mir and Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra, the Rajya Sabha MP met Abdullah at his residence, the party leaders said.

They were engaged in a productive meeting with the chief minister, they said.

“The discussion focused on the INDIA alliance and the current political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting collaborative efforts and the importance of addressing contemporary challenges in the region,” a senior leader said.

The Congress is a coalition partner in the Omar Abdullah's government.

