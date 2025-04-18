Data Shows: Srinagar Is Heading Toward A Housing Crisis

KO Photo by Taha Wani.



By Suhail Sofi

A housing crunch is tightening its grip on Srinagar. With the city's population set to swell from 1.78 million to nearly 3 million by 2035, according to the Srinagar Master Plan-2035, the demand for shelter is skyrocketing. Urban planners say Srinagar must add at least 300,000 housing units in the next twenty years, a target that poses serious logistical, economic, and environmental challenges for the region.

“Srinagar's current housing stock is nowhere near what's required to accommodate this explosive growth,” says Dr. Shaheen Dar, an urban planning expert.“We need a radical shift in policy, backed by strategic development and sustainable practices, to avoid a housing collapse.”

Currently, Srinagar faces a housing deficit of approximately 18,750 units. The city's expansion is constrained by geographical and environmental factors. Out of the total 766 square kilometers designated for development, only 160 square kilometers are already developed. Approximately 28% of the area is ecologically fragile, and 14% is prone to flooding, further limiting available land for housing.

“These limitations are not just numbers; they are real barriers,” says Raja Muzaffar Bhat, Kashmir's top eco-activist.“Urban growth must be in harmony with the environment. If we don't prioritize sustainable development, we risk exacerbating environmental degradation.”

The housing shortage has already led to a surge in property prices. Average property rates in Srinagar have reached Rs. 11,348 per square foot, with some areas commanding prices as high as Rs. 14,285 per square foot. This escalation has made homeownership increasingly unattainable for many residents.

“A lot of middle-class families are finding it almost impossible to buy a home in Srinagar now,” says Iqbal Mehraj, a local real estate agent.“The price hikes are pushing young people to look outside the city for affordable housing.”

To address the crisis, the government has introduced policies like the Land Pooling Policy and Transferable Development Rights (TDR). These initiatives aim to facilitate planned development by allowing landowners to pool their land for infrastructure projects and receive development rights in return.

The government has also extended the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) scheme until December 31, 2025, to complete all sanctioned houses. Under this initiative, 118.64 lakh houses have been sanctioned nationwide, with 90.25 lakh completed so far.

Despite these efforts, challenges persist. The real estate market in Srinagar is experiencing a downturn, with an oversupply of properties and a decline in demand. This imbalance has led to a slowdown in new construction projects.

“While there is an oversupply, it's mostly in the luxury and high-end houses,” says Shakir Hassan, a real estate consultant in Srinagar.“Affordable housing is still a huge gap. Until we focus on low-income groups, the crisis won't resolve.”

In response to the housing crisis, the government has proposed the development of nearly a dozen townships across Jammu and Kashmir. The Srinagar Development Authority has selected land at Bemina Bypass for one such township, aiming to improve affordable housing availability and meet the increasing demand for residential spaces.

Furthermore, the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) has announced plans to create a satellite township in Srinagar, spanning 406 acres and costing Rs 15,000 crore over five years. The project will offer residential plots, luxury villas, commercial spaces, and a five-star resort, with initial plot sales financing further development, including affordable housing and commercial areas.

“This satellite township could offer much-needed relief to the housing crisis,” says Shabir Lone, an urban development consultant.“However, it's crucial to ensure that the development includes affordable options for working-class families who are struggling to find a home.”

While these initiatives aim to alleviate the housing shortage, experts argue, effective implementation and regulation are crucial. Balancing development with environmental sustainability and ensuring affordable housing for all remain key challenges for Srinagar's urban future.

“The road ahead is difficult, but there is hope,” concludes Dr. Dar, quoted above.“With the right mix of policy, planning, and accountability, Srinagar can rise to meet this challenge.”