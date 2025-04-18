United States Optimistic About Peace In Ukraine Vance

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance has said that the United States remains optimistic about the possibility of achieving peace in Ukraine.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome on Friday, according to Sky News .

"Since there are the negotiations I won't prejudge them, but we do feel optimistic that we can hopefully bring this war, this very brutal war, to a close," Vance said.

His statement came just hours after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was ready to walk away from talks due to a lack of progress.

According to Reuters , Vance also expressed his intention to brief Meloni on the status of talks between Russia and Ukraine.

"I want to update the prime minister on some of the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine ... even in the past 24 hours, we think we have some interesting things to report on," Vance said.

Vance arrived in Rome on Friday, where his meeting with the Italian prime minister was scheduled.

