HH The Amir Sponsored Meeting Between Syrian President, Iraqi PM In Doha To Strengthen Arab Cooperation: Adviser To PM

Doha, Qatar: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari affirmed that the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sponsored the meeting held in Doha between President of the Syrian Arab Republic HE Ahmed Al Sharaa, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq HE Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, which reflects the State of Qatar's commitment to fostering Arab brotherhood and enhancing joint Arab action as a cornerstone for security, stability, and progress in the region, fulfilling the aspirations of its peoples.

HE Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the meeting took place in a positive atmosphere, reflecting mutual understanding and closeness between the two sides, as well as a sincere desire to advance Arab cooperation in ways that serve the interests of the region's peoples.

HE Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's gratitude and appreciation to the Syrian Arab Republic and the Republic of Iraq for their constructive response to this initiative and their positive engagement, which contributed to the success of this fraternal meeting.

He also expressed the State of Qatar's hope that the meeting would lead to the activation of joint cooperation and constructive consultation between the two brotherly nations, benefiting their peoples and the region as a whole.