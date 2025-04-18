Oil & Gas Global Industry Guide 2025: Consumption Volumes And Value Metrics 2020-2029
The "Oil & Gas Global Industry Guide 2020-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global oil & gas industry continues to be a pivotal sector, with market dynamics driven by both consumption volumes and value metrics. In 2024, the industry posted revenues of $5.95 trillion, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7% from 2019. Despite this revenue growth, market consumption volumes declined slightly, with a negative CAGR of 0.1%, reaching 52.01 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BoE).
In terms of regional dominance, the Asia-Pacific region led the market in 2024, capturing a significant share of 35.9% of the global consumption volume. Such regional disparities highlight varying levels of market saturation and growth potential across different geographies.
Several key players shape the competitive landscape of the oil & gas market. The profile of these leading companies provides insights into global operations and financial standings, essential for stakeholders aiming to understand market dynamics and competitive pressures.
The analysis factors in both the oil and gas segments separately, where the oil segment's value reflects the total consumption of refined petroleum products, adjusted for refinery consumption and losses. The gas segment's value, meanwhile, is gauged based on the total consumption of natural gas, adjusted to retail pricing. However, it's important to note that several countries, including Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia, may show declining USD values due to exchange rate influences.
The strategic implications of this report are substantial for anyone invested in the oil & gas industry. By understanding the market size and growth, stakeholders can make informed decisions. The Five Forces analysis further elucidates the competitive intensity, offering a comprehensive view of market attractiveness.
Looking forward, the report projects market growth trends up to 2029, providing stakeholders with valuable forecasting data to shape future strategies. Whether for corporate presentations or investment pitches, these insights add significant weight to decision-making processes and highlight the opportunities within the oil & gas horizon.
Beyond financial performance, the report also dives into macroeconomic indicators, enhancing understanding of broader global economic trends that affect the oil & gas market, offering a holistic view of the industry's current status and future potential
Company Profiles
- Aker BP ASA Ampol Ltd Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BHP Group Ltd BP Plc Cenovus Energy Inc Chevron Corp China National Petroleum Corp China Petrochemical Corp China Petroleum & Chemical Corp CNOOC Ltd ConocoPhillips EBN BV Edison SpA Enel SpA Engie SA Eni SpA Equinor ASA Exxon Mobil Corp GasTerra BV Gasum Oy Gazprom Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd Indian Oil Corp Ltd JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corp Korea Gas Corp Lukoil Oil Co Moeve Naturgy Energy Group SA Neste Corp Orron Energy AB PetroChina Co Ltd Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petroleos Mexicanos Preem AB PT Pertamina EP PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk Puma Energy Holdings Pte Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd Repsol SA Rosneft Oil Co Sasol Ltd Saudi Arabian Oil Co Shell plc SKK Migas S-Oil Corporation Inc Suncor Energy Inc Svenska Petroleum Exploration AB TotalEnergies SE Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS Turkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortakligi Var Energi ASA Wintershall Dea AG Woodside Energy Group Ltd
