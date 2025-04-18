Oil & Gas Global Industry Guide 2025: Consumption Volumes And Value Metrics 2020-2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Oil & Gas industry profile offers a comprehensive overview, presenting key qualitative and quantitative insights, including market size in value and volume with forecasts up to 2029. The report analyzes major players, detailing financial metrics and competitive pressures. In 2024, the market recorded $5.95 trillion in revenue, with a CAGR of 1.7% from 2019-2024. The Asia-Pacific region led consumption with a 35.9% share. This profile is your guide to understanding market dynamics and future growth.

Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil & Gas Global Industry Guide 2020-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oil & gas industry continues to be a pivotal sector, with market dynamics driven by both consumption volumes and value metrics. In 2024, the industry posted revenues of $5.95 trillion, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7% from 2019. Despite this revenue growth, market consumption volumes declined slightly, with a negative CAGR of 0.1%, reaching 52.01 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BoE).

In terms of regional dominance, the Asia-Pacific region led the market in 2024, capturing a significant share of 35.9% of the global consumption volume. Such regional disparities highlight varying levels of market saturation and growth potential across different geographies.

Several key players shape the competitive landscape of the oil & gas market. The profile of these leading companies provides insights into global operations and financial standings, essential for stakeholders aiming to understand market dynamics and competitive pressures.

The analysis factors in both the oil and gas segments separately, where the oil segment's value reflects the total consumption of refined petroleum products, adjusted for refinery consumption and losses. The gas segment's value, meanwhile, is gauged based on the total consumption of natural gas, adjusted to retail pricing. However, it's important to note that several countries, including Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia, may show declining USD values due to exchange rate influences.

The strategic implications of this report are substantial for anyone invested in the oil & gas industry. By understanding the market size and growth, stakeholders can make informed decisions. The Five Forces analysis further elucidates the competitive intensity, offering a comprehensive view of market attractiveness.

Looking forward, the report projects market growth trends up to 2029, providing stakeholders with valuable forecasting data to shape future strategies. Whether for corporate presentations or investment pitches, these insights add significant weight to decision-making processes and highlight the opportunities within the oil & gas horizon.

Beyond financial performance, the report also dives into macroeconomic indicators, enhancing understanding of broader global economic trends that affect the oil & gas market, offering a holistic view of the industry's current status and future potential

Company Profiles



Aker BP ASA

Ampol Ltd

Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd

BHP Group Ltd

BP Plc

Cenovus Energy Inc

Chevron Corp

China National Petroleum Corp

China Petrochemical Corp

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp

CNOOC Ltd

ConocoPhillips

EBN BV

Edison SpA

Enel SpA

Engie SA

Eni SpA

Equinor ASA

Exxon Mobil Corp

GasTerra BV

Gasum Oy

Gazprom

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd

Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd

Indian Oil Corp Ltd

JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corp

Korea Gas Corp

Lukoil Oil Co

Moeve

Naturgy Energy Group SA

Neste Corp

Orron Energy AB

PetroChina Co Ltd

Petroleo Brasileiro SA

Petroleos Mexicanos

Preem AB

PT Pertamina EP

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk

Puma Energy Holdings Pte Ltd

Reliance Industries Ltd

Repsol SA

Rosneft Oil Co

Sasol Ltd

Saudi Arabian Oil Co

Shell plc

SKK Migas

S-Oil Corporation Inc

Suncor Energy Inc

Svenska Petroleum Exploration AB

TotalEnergies SE

Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS

Turkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortakligi

Var Energi ASA

Wintershall Dea AG Woodside Energy Group Ltd

