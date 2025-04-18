403
DISCLOSURE OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS
|Date
|Shares outstanding
|Total potential voting rights
|Exercisable voting rights*
|March 31, 2025
|14,097,155
|22,031,685
|21,700,558
* excluding rights attached to share held in treasury
