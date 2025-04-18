Corrosion Monitoring Market To USD 916.02 Million By 2032, Owing To Rising Demand For Predictive Maintenance And Asset Integrity In Industrial Sectors | Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The corrosion monitoring market is experiencing robust growth due to the increasing integration of AI-based detection systems and digital twin technologies, which enable real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, thereby enhancing asset longevity and operational efficiency across various industries. Austin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The corrosion monitoring market size was estimated at USD 351.17 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 916.02 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.24% over the forecast period 2024–2032. Download PDF Sample of Corrosion Monitoring Market @

The corrosion monitoring market is witnessing significant expansion, driven by the escalating need for predictive maintenance and asset integrity management. Industries such as oil & gas, chemical, and power generation are increasingly adopting advanced corrosion monitoring solutions to prevent equipment failures and ensure safety. In the United States, the market is expected to grow from USD 101.42 million in 2023 to USD 255.43 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 10.81%. This growth is fueled by increasing investments in infrastructure, rising demand for asset protection in industries like oil & gas and manufacturing, and advancements in monitoring technologies. Key Players:

Cosasco (Corrosion Probes, Coupons, Corrosion Sensors)

Clamp on As (Non-Intrusive Ultrasonic Corrosion Monitoring Systems)

Metex Corporation Limited (Corrosion Testing Equipment, Protective Coatings)

Emerson Electric Co. (Roxar Corrosion Monitoring System, Ultrasonic Corrosion Sensors)

Corr Instruments, LLC (Electrochemical Corrosion Probes, Corrosion Data Loggers)

Matergenics Inc. (Pipeline Corrosion Monitoring, AC/DC Corrosion Testing)

Honeywell International Inc. (Smart Corrosion Sensors, Wireless Corrosion Monitoring)

Sentry Equipment Corp. (Corrosion Coupon Racks, Chemical Injection Quills)

Rysco Corrosion Services Inc. (Corrosion Coupon Monitoring, Corrosion Assessment Services)

Berkeley Springs Instruments (Corrosion Rate Monitors, Water Quality Corrosion Sensors)

SGS SA (Corrosion Testing Services, Pipeline Corrosion Monitoring)

Intertek Group plc (Corrosion Inspection & Testing Solutions, Material Degradation Analysis)

BAC Corrosion Control Ltd. (Cathodic Protection Systems, Corrosion Monitoring Probes)

Applus+ (Corrosion Detection & Monitoring, Non-Destructive Testing - NDT)

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (Acoustic Emission Corrosion Monitoring, NDT Inspection Solutions)

ROHRBACK COSASCO SYSTEMS (Hydraulic & Electronic Corrosion Monitoring Systems)

Pine Environmental Services LLC (Portable Corrosion Monitoring Equipment, Corrosion Testing Kits)

TÜV Rheinland Group (Corrosion Risk Assessment, Material Durability Testing)

3X Engineering (Composite Repair & Corrosion Protection Solutions) Korosi Specindo (Corrosion Coupons, Real-time Corrosion Monitoring Solutions) Corrosion Monitoring Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 351.17 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 916.02 Million CAGR CAGR of 11.24% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Type (Intrusive, Non-Intrusive)

. By Technique (Corrosion Coupons, Electrical Resistance, Linear Polarization Resistance, Galvanic, Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement)

. By End User (Oil & Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Power Generation, Manufacturing, Pulp and Paper) Key Drivers . The expansion of industries like oil & gas, power generation, and marine is driving demand for corrosion monitoring solutions to prevent asset deterioration and ensure operational efficiency.

Corrosion Coupons Maintain Market Edge with Cost-Effective and Proven Long-Term Accuracy

By Type: The non-intrusive segment dominated the corrosion monitoring market with a market share of over 64% in 2023. Its dominance is primarily due to its capacity to deliver real-time information on corrosion without disrupting existing operations. Less invasive methods involve external sensors and monitoring equipment that can be applied to the exterior of pipes or equipment which improve safety and minimize downtime. The availability of wireless and remote sensing technologies have incremented the adoption of non-intrusive corrosion monitoring (CM) by enabling operators to access data remotely and can make timely decisions regarding the extension of equipment life and ensuring operational efficiency.

By Technique: The corrosion coupons segment held a market share of over 38% in 2023. Among different methods, corrosion coupons are the most popular due to their low cost, simplicity with respect to use, and their reliability for long-term corrosion assessment. The sensors themselves are small metal strips that are composed of the same material as the system under observation and are subjected to the same conditions. The coupons are then removed after a certain time period, and analysed to assess material loss and corrosion rates. It provides a relatively easy and robust approach for determining long-term corrosion trends in piping, storage tanks and other industrial system components. Corrosion coupons might be a traditional approach, but they still represent the backbone of maintenance programs for many industries such as oil & gas, power generation and water utilities because of its efficiency.

By End-User: The oil & gas segment dominated the corrosion monitoring market with a market share of over 32% in 2023. This sector is particularly susceptible to corrosion because equipment, pipelines and infrastructure are constantly subjected to hostile environments, including chemicals, moisture and extreme temperatures. To avoid catastrophic failure, expensive repairs, and environmental pollution, it is important to monitor corrosion effectively. Admittedly, the price for errors made in oil & gas are very high, so the sector has heavily invested in both intrusive and non-intrusive monitoring systems to monitor early signs of corrosion to enhance detectability and take corrective actions to avoid more serious failures. Increasing focus on asset integrity, safety compliance, and reduction in downtime is also boosting the demand for advanced corrosion monitoring solutions across upstream, midstream and downstream operations.

If You Need Any Customization on Corrosion Monitoring Market Report, I nquire Now @

North America Leads in Corrosion Monitoring; Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

North America dominated the corrosion monitoring market with a market share of over 38% in 2023. This popularity is driven by the large-scale implementation of innovative technologies including online corrosion sensors, wireless monitoring tools, as well as predictive analytics. The existing oil & gas, chemical and power sectors in the region place a high emphasis on safety, compliance and life aspects of the assets which offers significant potential for corrosion detection to gain traction within the regions. Additionally, strict regulations over the environment, along with the necessity of huge spending on infrastructure maintenance, compel ongoing innovation. Due to their aging infrastructure, the US and Canada emphasize proactive corrosion management to curtail failures and reduce costs. Technological advancements and a strong presence of key players in the market are also contributing towards the growth of the market thus supporting North America to dominate the global corrosion monitoring market.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the corrosion monitoring market due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and increasing investments in energy and infrastructure projects. With industrialization in countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, etc., which include oil & gas, power generation, chemicals, and construction activities all major industries susceptible to corrosion. As a result, this growth creates a need of effective monitoring system that helps in extending the life of the assets and ensuring safety. Adoption is also encouraged by government policies supporting industrial expansion and safety standards. The shift of manufacturing bases and foreign investments in energy and utilities pools of the regions further fuels the Americas demand for economical, dependable corrosion monitoring technologies, turning Asia-Pacific into a significant growth roar of the global market.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Corrosion Monitoring Market Segmentation, By Type

8. Corrosion Monitoring Market Segmentation, By Technique

9. Corrosion Monitoring Market Segmentation, By End User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practice

13. Conclusion

Top Research Reports:

Conveyer Monitoring Market Size Report by 2032

Safety Switches Market Growth & Emerging Trends by 2032

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)