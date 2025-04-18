OPIC Technologies, Inc. Uses Spatial Livestreaming To Help Families And Friends Stay Connected

Welcome to the OPIC*Verse

OPIC's Spatial Livestream tech helps loved ones share real-time experiences with depth and presence, even when miles apart.

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OPIC Technologies, Inc., the global leader in Spatial Livestream Technology, is introducing a more immersive way for families and friends to stay connected across distances. By capturing depth, motion, and spatial awareness in real time, OPIC's technology makes virtual gatherings feel more like being in the same room.

Whether it's attending a birthday party from across the country, joining a holiday dinner remotely, or watching a child's first steps from another time zone, OPIC's livestreaming platform allows people to share experiences with a heightened sense of presence. Unlike traditional video calls, which flatten environments into a single frame, Spatial Livestreaming preserves the scale, perspective, and dynamics of real-life interaction.

This sense of shared space enhances emotional connection, helping users feel not just that they're watching an event, but that they're part of it. Movement, eye contact, and even subtle shifts in body language are captured more naturally, offering a richer and more human digital interaction.

“Distance shouldn't prevent people from experiencing life together,” said Bob Douglas, CEO at OPIC Technologies.“Spatial Livestreaming gives loved ones a way to feel close, even when they're far apart. It's not just about seeing someone-it's about sharing a moment.”

The technology has applications beyond personal connection as well, supporting long-distance parenting, elderly care, shared celebrations, and collaborative remote activities. As families and communities continue to adapt to hybrid lifestyles, OPIC's tools offer a meaningful way to bridge physical divides and foster lasting relationships.

About OPIC Technologies, Inc.

OPIC Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in Spatial Livestream Technology, delivering real-time immersive video experiences that capture depth, movement, and spatial context. From personal connection and education to entertainment, fashion, and travel, OPIC's solutions make digital interaction more human, more connected, and more impactful. Headquartered in Orlando, OPIC is shaping the future of how people experience life-together.



OPIC Marketing

OPIC Technologies, Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.