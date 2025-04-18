Wood Partners Supports Growth Of Greater Austin Area With 336-Unit Multifamily Community

Leading multifamily developer to construct new community in one of the fastest-growing markets in the country

AUSTIN, Texas, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily developer Wood Partners and its partner ParkProperty Capital (PPC) announced today the start of construction on a 336-unit multifamily development in Hutto, Texas, a suburb outside of Austin. The project broke ground this week and is slated to deliver to the community in the third quarter of 2026.

Located off of Ed Schmidt Boulevard, the new community offers residents suburban living with access to urban conveniences, including the Co-Op District, Bushy Creek Amphitheater, a curated selection of retail and restaurants and more. Additionally, with access to Austin's major highways, the development is in the center of some of the city's top employers, including many high-tech, manufacturing and service companies. A recent report by The Williamson County Economic Development Partnership forecasts significant growth for the city of Hutto, which is projected to gain 32,800 new residents, requiring an additional 11,700 housing units to be delivered in the area.

"At Wood Partners, we're committed to delivering high-quality multifamily developments that support the growth and success of cities like Hutto," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "Hutto offers a unique balance of a suburban lifestyle with accessible urban amenities and proximity to Downtown Austin, one of the nation's fastest-growing cities. We're proud to contribute to the region's evolution by providing housing options that meet the needs of this thriving community."

The multifamily community comprises 10 three-story buildings and offers a variety of amenities including a state-of-the-art fitness center, a business lounge, private offices, a club room with a coffee station, a resort-style pool and a fenced dog park. In collaboration with city officials, the development will also feature two pickleball courts, parkland with a walking trail and an 18-hole disc golf course that will also be available for public use. Residents can expect granite countertops, 42-inch shaker-style cabinets, wood-like flooring, stainless steel appliances, full-size washer and dryer and ground-floor units with private fenced yards.

Elsewhere in the market, Wood Partners delivered The Albright, a brand new 261-unit luxury apartment to the Austin community in June 2024. For more information on Wood Partners and its communities, visit woodpartners .

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development and construction of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 110,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $23 billion. The company currently owns more than 80 properties across the United States, representing approximately 25,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 18 major markets across the country. Wood Partners is consistently ranked as one of the five largest multifamily developers in the United States. For more information, visit woodpartners .

About ParkProperty Capital

ParkProperty Capital (PPC) is a multifamily real estate investment firm backed by members of the Otto family, a high-net-worth German family with more than 55 years of global real estate experience. Following the closing of Alta Ed Schmidt-PPC's 24th investment since its founding in 2020-the firm's portfolio now includes nearly 7,000 multifamily units, with $2.04 billion in assets under management and $1 billion in equity invested. PPC's U.S. investment and portfolio management operations are based in Atlanta, Georgia, while its fund management platform is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. The firm invests through a series of discretionary funds as well as direct investments via the Otto family balance sheet.

