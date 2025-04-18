South Africa Event Management Industry Report 2025: Growing Demand For Second-Tier Cities To Host Major Conferences And Events

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The event management industry encompasses a range of functions, including business meetings, concerts, weddings, and more. This industry in South Africa faces both opportunities and challenges: Cape Town is a top conference destination, yet factors such as crime and visa issues detract from its allure. Trends like hybrid events, sustainability, and personalisation shape the industry, while technological advances provide growth opportunities. In 2025, South Africa will host major events, including the G20 summit, amid geopolitical and economic challenges.

Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Event Management Industry in South Africa 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South African event management industry, which covers sectors from business meetings and conferences to festivals and weddings, is under significant observation. South Africa leads in conference destinations in Africa and the Middle East, with Cape Town as its flagship convention city. Major upcoming events, including the G20 summit in 2025, underscore the country's growing influence. However, the industry faces numerous challenges, such as crime, slow visa processing, and inadequate air connectivity, reducing its competitive edge.

Trends reshaping the industry include a greater focus on sustainability, enhanced use of technology such as IoT, AI, and blockchain, and the increasing relevance of hybrid events. Personalisation techniques are increasingly deployed to enhance attendee engagement, highlighting the importance of diversity, equity, and health protocols. The events sphere sees increased use of gamification and multimedia to enrich delegate experiences.

The inclination towards smaller, second-tier cities as event destinations is growing, driven by the allure of unique, non-traditional experiences. The focus on wellness and mental health is becoming important, as well as the trend of integrating outdoor elements into meetings.

Opportunities abound in improving air connectivity across Africa, bolstering security at events, and incorporating wellness services. The push for environmentally sustainable goods and services holds promise, leveraging technology and digitisation for planning and enhancing experiences.

Nonetheless, formidable challenges persist. These include geopolitical uncertainties, governmental fiscal constraints, increasing operational costs, and infrastructure woes, such as deteriorating roads and safety concerns. The lack of skilled labor in AV and stage setups, staunch competition from Europe and North America, and economic pessimism pose further headaches.

Visa complications, particularly for African visitors, and infrastructure reliability issues like water and electricity shortages, further exacerbate these challenges.

Looking forward, optimism prevails with anticipated growth in 2025, bolstered by South Africa's role in hosting the G20 summit. South Africa is also co-hosting the 2027 Cricket World Cup with Zimbabwe and Namibia, and aims to host a Formula 1 race. However, caution is advised due to geopolitical risks and possible trade limitations. Economic uncertainties demand prudence in budgeting, pushing for innovative and cost-effective event solutions. Treasury's directives to limit government spending on events have raised concerns for local organisers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Corporate Actions

3.6. Regulations

3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Labour

6.3. Environmental Issues

6.4. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.5. Government Support

6.6. Event Costs

6.7. Input Costs

6.8. Infrastructure

6.9. Crime and Security

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

