SERVPRO Presents Disaster Relief Grant To L.A. County First Responder Family

Los Angeles, California, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SERVPRO, a leader in residential and commercial cleanup, restoration and construction, presented a $10,000 Disaster Relief Grant to Kelsey Hickok, an EMT with the Los Angeles County Fire Department's Lifeguard Division who lost her home during the recent wildfires, during the JM Eagle LA Championship event.

The grant is part of SERVPRO's ongoing partnership with the First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF) to provide support for first responder families.

Hickok, her husband, and her two children, ages 4 and 2, lost their home in the Palisades fire, evacuating safely with only two bags of possessions. They lost everything else, including photos, memorabilia, clothes, shoes, toys, furniture, and their community.

“SERVPRO has been aligned with the brave work done by our first responders for quite some time,” said John Sooker, president of Servpro Industries, LLC.“We wish it were under better circumstances, but when called to help, we jump at the opportunity to give back as a way to say thank you for all they do for our communities.”

“Working with FRCF, they have helped us be able to donate directly to the families of first responders – whether that is after natural disasters that have impacted emergency personnel directly, to the families that have lost a loved one in the line of duty, or by providing gifts to first responder communities during the holidays.”

SERVPRO, the official cleanup and restoration company of the LPGA and PGA TOUR, helps support first responders by sponsoring the SERVPRO Hero Outpost during select dates throughout the season. In addition to providing complimentary tickets to first responders and a guest to the tournament, they are welcome to relax in the Hero Outpost with food and drinks.

During pro-am events, the company also sponsors the SERVPRO Mulligan Hole. Volunteers sell“mulligans,” or do-overs, to reinforce the company's slogan,“Like it never even happened.” Funds raised at these events go directly to supporting the families of first responders through FRCF scholarships, natural disaster grants, and programs such as the Toy Express.

Recently, SERVPRO HQ and its Southern California-based franchises provided more than 20 first responder grants and thousands of items to the first responder community affected by the devastating wildfires.

If you would like to donate to the SERVPRO Disaster Relief Fund , you can make secure contributions on FRCF's website.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION

First Responders Children's Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on four key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants, a Mental Health Resilience Program, and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded 23 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be found at and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

About SERVPRO®

For more than 55 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, construction, mold mitigation, biohazard and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO's professional services network of more than 2,300 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to make it“Like it never even happened.”

