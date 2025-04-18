MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global glycerol market, driven by its diverse applications in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and industrial sectors, is set to expand at a CAGR of 6.5%. The increasing biodiesel production significantly boosts glycerol supply as it emerges as a byproduct. The Asia Pacific region leads in revenue and growth rate, fueled by rising demands in personal care and pharmaceuticals. However, raw material price volatility and competition from synthetic alternatives pose challenges. Key players continually innovate to maintain market share and focus on sustainability.

Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glycerol Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2025 To 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The glycerol market is witnessing significant growth, driven by its diverse applications across industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, cosmetics, personal care, and industrial sectors like antifreeze and plastic manufacturing. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%, fueled by expanding end-use applications and increased biodiesel production which supplies glycerol as a byproduct.

One critical factor propelling the glycerol market is the surge in biodiesel production. This trend is particularly noticeable in countries like the United States, Brazil, and Indonesia, where government mandates for biodiesel blending are active. Consequently, as biodiesel production rises, so does the availability of glycerol. This abundant supply has reduced production costs, making glycerol more accessible for various applications, ranging from pharmaceuticals to personal care products.

The pharmaceutical sector offers promising opportunities for the glycerol market due to its role as a solvent, humectant, and sweetener in various medical applications. Increased health consciousness and an aging global population are driving demand for medical and personal care products, thus boosting glycerol consumption. Research into new applications like gel formulations and injectables could further extend its market reach. However, the glycerol market faces challenges, notably the volatility in raw material prices. Changes in agricultural production, global trade policies, and economic conditions significantly impact the fats and oils sector, glycerol's primary raw material source.

This unpredictability affects production costs and market stability, posing challenges for investment and financial planning. Competition from synthetic alternatives also poses a challenge. Synthetic glycols and other polyol compounds provide lower-cost or performance-based advantages, prompting glycerol producers to continuously innovate and improve their offerings. Differentiation in terms of quality, environmental impact, and specific application benefits is crucial for sustaining market share. In terms of production source, the glycerol market is dominated by biodiesel, followed by fatty acids, which are expected to witness the highest CAGR due to the push for sustainable raw materials. In applications, personal care and pharmaceuticals lead in revenue, while alkyd resins are anticipated to grow rapidly, driven by demand in the construction and automotive sectors.

Geographically, Asia Pacific leads the market, benefiting from industrial expansion, high biodiesel production, and demand from personal care and pharmaceutical industries. The growing preference for sustainable and biodegradable products in this region underpins glycerol demand. Europe and North America also have significant market shares, supported by stringent sustainability regulations and high consumption rates. Major players in this competitive landscape include P&G Chemicals, IOI Group, Emery Oleochemicals, and Dow Chemicals, among others.

These companies are focusing on strategic expansions, mergers, and R&D to enhance product range and sustainability. As the market evolves, efforts in innovation, especially regarding bio-based glycerol alternatives and new applications, are set to intensify from 2025 to 2033. This analysis, covering the historical and forecast period of 2023 to 2033, provides quantitative and qualitative insights into the glycerol market. It examines production sources, applications, geographic segments, and competitive strategies, offering a comprehensive overview of market dynamics and growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

3. Glycerol Market: Competitive Analysis

3.1. Market Positioning

3.2. Strategies Adopted

4. Glycerol Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Market Value

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.4. Impact Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Force Model

4.7. PESTEL Analysis

5. Glycerol Market: By Production Source

5.1. Market Overview

5.3. Market Segmentation

6. Glycerol Market: By Application

6.1. Market Overview

6.3. Market Segmentation

7. North America Glycerol Market

7.1. Market Overview

7.4. Glycerol Market By Region

8. UK and European Union Glycerol Market

8.1. Market Overview

8.4. Glycerol Market By Region

9. Asia Pacific Glycerol Market

9.1. Market Overview

9.4. Glycerol Market By Region

10. Latin America Glycerol Market

10.1. Market Overview

10.4. Glycerol Market By Region

11. Middle East and Africa Glycerol Market

11.1. Market Overview

11.4. Glycerol Market By Region

12. Company Profile

12.1. P&G Chemicals

12.2. IOI Group

12.3. Emery Oleochemicals

12.4. Kuala Lumpur Berhad

12.5. Dial Corporation

12.6. Croda

12.7. Wilmar International

12.8. Dow Chemicals

12.9. Godrej Industries Ltd.

12.10. Sofiproteol Group

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900