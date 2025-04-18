Practicerx And Foot Solutions Partner To Bring Convenient Medical Care To Arizona Customers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PracticeRx Concierge Medicine brings regenerative care to retail convenience in a new partnership focused on active, pain-free living.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PracticeRx and Foot Solutions Partner to Bring Convenient Medical Care to Arizona CustomersIn a new collaboration designed to make healthcare more accessible, PracticeRx, Arizona's premier concierge medical clinic, is partnering with Foot Solutions, a national leader in foot wellness, to offer in-store consultations at select Arizona locations. This initiative allows customers to speak directly with a licensed medical provider about joint and foot pain - all while visiting a store they already trust for expert support.The partnership kicks off on April 23rd from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Goodyear Foot Solutions location, where PracticeRx Medical Director and Physician Associate Justin Cooper, PA-C, will be on-site offering personalized medical consultations.“Foot Solutions is a leader in this industry, and we're proud to support their mission of keeping Arizonans pain-free and living active, fulfilling lives. We're excited to make it easier for people to explore regenerative care options without needing to make a separate medical visit. By meeting customers where they already go for support and wellness, we can offer trusted clinical insight in a setting that's comfortable and familiar,” said Cooper.While consultations will be available in-store for convenience, all medical services - including regenerative therapies like Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP), Wharton's Jelly (stem cell therapy), anti-inflammatory supplements, and therapeutic peptides - will continue to be provided through PracticeRx's concierge clinic in Scottsdale, virtually, or via in-home visits.“At Foot Solutions, we understand how critical joint and foot health are to maintaining mobility and quality of life,” said May Stewart, Regional Director for Foot Solutions Arizona.“By collaborating with PracticeRx, we're giving our customers direct access to trusted medical insight - right inside our stores.”Additional consultation days will be announced for Foot Solutions locations across Arizona, offering even more customers the opportunity to explore natural, non-surgical solutions for pain and mobility concerns.To reserve a consultation time or learn more, contact (call/text) PracticeRx at 602-755-6656 or visit .About PracticeRxPracticeRx is a concierge medical practice based in Scottsdale, Arizona, specializing in personalized healthcare including regenerative medicine, men's and women's health, urgent care, wellness screenings, and virtual care. With a commitment to patient-first access, PracticeRx offers 7-day-a-week care through in-office, virtual, and in-home visits. Learn more at .About Foot SolutionsFoot Solutions is a premier retail and health service provider offering expertly fitted footwear, orthotics, and foot wellness support. With locations across the U.S., Foot Solutions is committed to helping customers lead pain-free, active lifestyles through personalized care and product solutions. Learn more at .

