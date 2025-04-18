Marine Money Magazine Announces 2024 Ship Finance Deals Of The Year Award Winners

STAMFORD, Conn., April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Money is delighted to announce the winners of its 21st annual Ship Finance "Deals of the Year" Awards . You can see the list of winners here , and for our Marine Money Members, they can access the full magazine here .

"In shipping, where volatility is constant and capital is critical, the right deal can mean the difference between survival and transformation," said Matt McCleery, president of Marine Money. "For 21 years, we have had the privilege of spotlighting the ingenuity and determination that define the best in maritime finance. These transactions reflect not only financial excellence, but the ability to navigate uncertainty, seize opportunity, and push the industry forward. Congratulations to all who made them happen."

Photo opportunities for the Winning Deal Teams will be available during Marine Money Week at The Pierre Hotel in New York City, June 16–18, 2025. For more information, please visit our website: . To watch a short video about Marine Money Week, please click here .

