Derick Cooper, CEO Of QOL Medical, LLC, Donates $500,000 To The Alliance For Responsible Citizenship (ARC)

VERO BEACH, Fla., April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frederick "Derick" Cooper, CEO of QOL Medical, has generously donated $500,000 to the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC), a global movement dedicated to fostering empowered citizenship and collaborative solutions for a prosperous future.

ARC is committed to developing a positive and solutions-oriented narrative in response to today's most pressing social, economic, and cultural challenges. The organization believes in harnessing humanity's ingenuity and innovation to address complex issues while drawing on fundamental values that promote unity and progress. ARC recognizes the remarkable advancements of the past centuries-such as increased life expectancy, expanded access to education, and unprecedented availability of resources-while acknowledging the need to confront contemporary concerns surrounding economic stagnation, cultural fragmentation, and societal uncertainty.

"At this pivotal moment, ARC is working to inspire citizens to take responsibility and actively contribute to the flourishing of their families, communities, and nations," said Cooper. "I am proud to support an organization that embraces optimism, fosters constructive dialogue, and seeks solutions to ensure continued growth and prosperity."

Through Cooper's generous contribution, ARC will continue its mission to unite individuals and institutions in the pursuit of a shared vision for a thriving and sustainable society.

For more information about QOL Medical, LLC, visit .

Media Contact:

QOL Medical, LLC

Tiffany Carter

Phone: 818-720-8557

Email: [email protected]

Corporate Contact:

QOL Medical, LLC

3405 Ocean Drive

Vero Beach, FL 32963

Phone: 866-469-3773

Fax: 772-365-3375

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE QOL Medical, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED