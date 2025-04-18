Orange: Shareholders' Meeting 21 May 2025 - Details Concerning The Availability Of Information On The Combined Ordinary And Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Press release

Issy-les-Moulineaux, 18 April 2025

Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of

21 May 2025

Details concerning the availability of information on the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

The Orange combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Wednesday 21 May 2025 at 3:00 pm CET at the Salle Pleyel - 252, rue du Faubourg-Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris, France.

The meeting notices were published on 24 February and 18 April 2025 in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO).

All documents and information specified in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code concerning the Shareholders' Meeting can be viewed on the company's website at: 5, under“Find the information available for the 2025 Combined Shareholders' Meeting”. In addition, shareholders can request by mail or telephone any of these documents or information.

Shareholders can also consult the documentation mentioned in article R. 225-89 of the French Commercial code at the company's headquarters in the Corporate legal department.

Phone : 0 800 05 10 10 from France or + 33 5 31 21 03 80 from outside France

Monday through Friday from 9:00 am CET to 6:00 pm CET

Mail : Orange – Assemblée Générale, 111 quai du Président Roosevelt - CS 70222,

92449 Issy-les-Moulineaux, France

Headquarters : 111 quai du Président Roosevelt – 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux, France

Press contact: Tom Wright ; ... ; +33 6 78 91 35 11

